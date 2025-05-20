May 20, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • BloomZ BLMZ shares rose 155.4% to $0.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
  • Gambling.com Gr GAMB stock rose 8.34% to $13.38. The company's market cap stands at $469.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • TNL Mediagene TNMG stock moved upwards by 7.33% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
  • NextPlat NXPL shares increased by 6.01% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Gaxos.AI GXAI stock moved upwards by 5.87% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Surgepays SURG shares increased by 5.84% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 million.

Losers

  • Yalla Group YALA shares declined by 9.1% to $7.11 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Token Cat TC stock decreased by 7.64% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
  • QMMM Holdings QMMM shares declined by 5.27% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
  • Moving iMage Technologies MITQ shares fell 4.54% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Baosheng Media Gr BAOS stock declined by 4.46% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • VS Media Holdings VSME stock fell 4.3% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

