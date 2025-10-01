12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:BAOS) shares moved upwards by 13.4% to $3.71 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. Everbright Digital Hldgs (NASDAQ:EDHL) shares moved upwards by 4.86% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.

(NASDAQ:IOTR) shares rose 4.06% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million. Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX) shares rose 3.73% to $8.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $933.5 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:CHR) stock decreased by 6.6% to $0.19 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO) shares fell 5.35% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

(NASDAQ:BLMZ) shares fell 3.28% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) stock fell 2.73% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $307.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.