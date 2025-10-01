12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Baosheng Media Gr (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares moved upwards by 13.4% to $3.71 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Everbright Digital Hldgs (NASDAQ:EDHL) shares moved upwards by 4.86% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
- Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) stock increased by 4.62% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $79.7 million.
- Darkiris (NASDAQ:DKI) shares increased by 4.16% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
- iOThree (NASDAQ:IOTR) shares rose 4.06% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX) shares rose 3.73% to $8.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $933.5 million.
Losers
- Cheer Holding (NASDAQ:CHR) stock decreased by 6.6% to $0.19 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO) shares fell 5.35% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK) shares decreased by 4.31% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) shares decreased by 4.2% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 million.
- Harrison Global Holdings (NASDAQ:BLMZ) shares fell 3.28% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) stock fell 2.73% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $307.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
