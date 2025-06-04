June 4, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Baosheng Media Gr BAOS stock increased by 112.7% to $5.04 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
  • CTRL Group MCTR stock rose 27.38% to $41.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $641.2 million.
  • BloomZ BLMZ stock rose 14.75% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
  • Gamehaus Holdings GMHS shares rose 11.24% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.3 million.
  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock increased by 9.3% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • Mega Matrix MPU shares moved upwards by 8.22% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million.

Losers

  • HWH International HWH stock fell 6.5% to $1.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH stock fell 5.92% to $23.86. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • Everbright Digital Hldgs EDHL stock fell 5.21% to $4.55. The company's market cap stands at $120.5 million.
  • PodcastOne PODC stock fell 4.26% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million.
  • Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares declined by 3.79% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
  • IDT IDT stock fell 3.51% to $56.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

