Why Chanson International Holding Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 170%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Chanson International Holding CHSN rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after reported a year-over-year increase in FY24 financial results.
Chanson International posted FY24 EPS of 5 cents, up from 3 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company's revenue surged to $18.2 million from $17.3 million.
Chanson International Holding shares jumped 170% to $0.5913 in pre-market trading
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX rose 69.5% to $5.80 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Friday.
- SUNation Energy Inc. SUNE rose 28.3% to $0.2774 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Friday.
- DevvStream Corp. DEVS surged 25.4% to $0.2496 in pre-market trading.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. IPDN rose 21.7% to $2.30 in pre-market trading.
- Wellchange Holdings Company Limited WCT gained 16% to $0.3248 in pre-market trading after jumping 44% on Friday.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited BAOS gained 15.3% to $1.96 in pre-market after falling 14% on Friday.
- Maze Therapeutics, Inc. MAZE rose 9.2% to $9.90 in pre-market trading.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. EKSO gained 8.1% to $0.4087 in pre-market trading following a 10% decline on Friday.
- Ternium S.A. TX rose 7.7% to $30.38 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Friday.
Losers
- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG fell 35.8% to $11.01 in pre-market trading.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB shares tumbled 30.3% to $13.54 in pre-market trading after jumping 392% on Friday. The company, on Friday, announced up to $11 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- BTCS Inc. BTCS fell 29.3% to $1.03 in today's pre-market trading after declining 4% in Friday.
- CECO Environmental Corp. CECO shares dipped 29.3% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.
- Potbelly Corporation PBPB fell 28.6% to $6.30 in pre-market trading after dipping 6% on Friday.
- SandRidge Energy, Inc. SD shares fell 26.3% to $7.10 in pre-market trading after dipping 9% on Friday.
- PLDT Inc. PHI shares fell 14.7% to $18.10 in pre-market trading following a 4% decline on Friday.
- First National Corporation FXNC fell 13.8% to $17.11 in pre-market trading.
- Smith Douglas Homes Corp. SDHC declined 13% to $17.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Friday.
- USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. USCB dipped 7.1% to $15.79 in pre-market trading. USCB Financial Holdings will report financial results for the quarter ended March 31, after the market closes on Thursday, April 24.
