April 7, 2025 6:10 AM 3 min read

Why Chanson International Holding Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 170%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Shares of Chanson International Holding CHSN rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after reported a year-over-year increase in FY24 financial results.

Chanson International posted FY24 EPS of 5 cents, up from 3 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company's revenue surged to $18.2 million from $17.3 million.

Chanson International Holding shares jumped 170% to $0.5913 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX rose 69.5% to $5.80 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Friday.
  • SUNation Energy Inc. SUNE rose 28.3% to $0.2774 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Friday.
  • DevvStream Corp. DEVS surged 25.4% to $0.2496 in pre-market trading.
  • Professional Diversity Network, Inc. IPDN rose 21.7% to $2.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Wellchange Holdings Company Limited WCT gained 16% to $0.3248 in pre-market trading after jumping 44% on Friday.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited BAOS gained 15.3% to $1.96 in pre-market after falling 14% on Friday.
  • Maze Therapeutics, Inc. MAZE rose 9.2% to $9.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.  EKSO gained 8.1% to $0.4087 in pre-market trading following a 10% decline on Friday.
  • Ternium S.A. TX rose 7.7% to $30.38 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Friday.

Losers

  • BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG fell 35.8% to $11.01 in pre-market trading.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB shares tumbled 30.3% to $13.54 in pre-market trading after jumping 392% on Friday. The company, on Friday, announced up to $11 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • BTCS Inc. BTCS fell 29.3% to $1.03 in today's pre-market trading after declining 4% in Friday.
  • CECO Environmental Corp. CECO shares dipped 29.3% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Potbelly Corporation PBPB fell 28.6% to $6.30 in pre-market trading after dipping 6% on Friday.
  • SandRidge Energy, Inc. SD shares fell 26.3% to $7.10 in pre-market trading after dipping 9% on Friday.
  • PLDT Inc. PHI shares fell 14.7% to $18.10 in pre-market trading following a 4% decline on Friday.
  • First National Corporation FXNC fell 13.8% to $17.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Smith Douglas Homes Corp. SDHC declined 13% to $17.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Friday.
  • USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. USCB dipped 7.1% to $15.79 in pre-market trading. USCB Financial Holdings will report financial results for the quarter ended March 31, after the market closes on Thursday, April 24.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

AREB Logo
AREBAmerican Rebel Holdings Inc
$13.26-32.0%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum0.71
Growth36.96
Quality-
Value37.28
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BAOS Logo
BAOSBaosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd
$2.0420.0%
BJDX Logo
BJDXBluejay Diagnostics Inc
$5.8064.3%
BTCS Logo
BTCSBTCS Inc
$1.00-31.5%
BTSG Logo
BTSGBrightSpring Health Services Inc
$11.00-35.9%
CECO Logo
CECOCECO Environmental Corp
$14.00-29.3%
CHSN Logo
CHSNChanson International Holding
$0.5720161.2%
DEVS Logo
DEVSDevvStream Corp
$0.229015.1%
EKSO Logo
EKSOEkso Bionics Holdings Inc
$0.40878.12%
FXNC Logo
FXNCFirst National Corp
$9.00-54.6%
IPDN Logo
IPDNProfessional Diversity Network Inc
$1.84-2.65%
MAZE Logo
MAZEMaze Therapeutics Inc
$9.909.15%
PBPB Logo
PBPBPotbelly Corp
$6.30-28.6%
PHI Logo
PHIPLDT Inc
$10.00-53.0%
SD Logo
SDSandRidge Energy Inc
$7.10-26.3%
SDHC Logo
SDHCSmith Douglas Homes Corp
$10.00-48.8%
SUNE Logo
SUNESUNation Energy Inc
$0.278729.0%
TX Logo
TXTernium SA
$31.009.93%
USCB Logo
USCBUSCB Financial Holdings Inc
$11.00-35.3%
WCT Logo
WCTWellchange Holdings Co Ltd
$0.335019.6%
Got Questions? Ask
Which stocks may follow Chanson International's surge?
How could Bluejay Diagnostics capitalize on recent gains?
Will SUNation Energy maintain momentum after recent rise?
Which investors are eyeing DevvStream Corp's growth potential?
Could Professional Diversity Network attract more investment?
What factors are driving Wellchange Holdings's trading activity?
How might Baosheng Media Group benefit from the market shift?
Is Maze Therapeutics poised for further growth?
How does American Rebel Holdings's drop affect investor sentiment?
What opportunities arise from CECO Environmental's recent decline?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading IdeasLosersPremarket Movers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved