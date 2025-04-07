Why Chanson International Holding Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 170%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Chanson International Holding CHSN rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after reported a year-over-year increase in FY24 financial results.

Chanson International posted FY24 EPS of 5 cents, up from 3 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company's revenue surged to $18.2 million from $17.3 million.

Chanson International Holding shares jumped 170% to $0.5913 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc . BJDX rose 69.5% to $5.80 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Friday.

. rose 69.5% to $5.80 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Friday. SUNation Energy Inc . SUNE rose 28.3% to $0.2774 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Friday.

. rose 28.3% to $0.2774 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Friday. DevvStream Corp. DEVS surged 25.4% to $0.2496 in pre-market trading.

surged 25.4% to $0.2496 in pre-market trading. Professional Diversity Network, Inc . IPDN rose 21.7% to $2.30 in pre-market trading.

. rose 21.7% to $2.30 in pre-market trading. Wellchange Holdings Company Limited WCT gained 16% to $0.3248 in pre-market trading after jumping 44% on Friday.

gained 16% to $0.3248 in pre-market trading after jumping 44% on Friday. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited BAOS gained 15.3% to $1.96 in pre-market after falling 14% on Friday.

gained 15.3% to $1.96 in pre-market after falling 14% on Friday. Maze Therapeutics, Inc . MAZE rose 9.2% to $9.90 in pre-market trading.

. rose 9.2% to $9.90 in pre-market trading. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc . EKSO gained 8.1% to $0.4087 in pre-market trading following a 10% decline on Friday.

. gained 8.1% to $0.4087 in pre-market trading following a 10% decline on Friday. Ternium S.A. TX rose 7.7% to $30.38 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Friday.

Losers

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc . BTSG fell 35.8% to $11.01 in pre-market trading.

. fell 35.8% to $11.01 in pre-market trading. American Rebel Holdings, Inc . AREB shares tumbled 30.3% to $13.54 in pre-market trading after jumping 392% on Friday. The company, on Friday, announced up to $11 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

. shares tumbled 30.3% to $13.54 in pre-market trading after jumping 392% on Friday. The company, on Friday, announced up to $11 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. BTCS Inc. BTCS fell 29.3% to $1.03 in today's pre-market trading after declining 4% in Friday.

fell 29.3% to $1.03 in today's pre-market trading after declining 4% in Friday. CECO Environmental Corp . CECO shares dipped 29.3% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.

. shares dipped 29.3% to $14.00 in pre-market trading. Potbelly Corporation PBPB fell 28.6% to $6.30 in pre-market trading after dipping 6% on Friday.

fell 28.6% to $6.30 in pre-market trading after dipping 6% on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc . SD shares fell 26.3% to $7.10 in pre-market trading after dipping 9% on Friday.

. shares fell 26.3% to $7.10 in pre-market trading after dipping 9% on Friday. PLDT Inc . PHI shares fell 14.7% to $18.10 in pre-market trading following a 4% decline on Friday.

. shares fell 14.7% to $18.10 in pre-market trading following a 4% decline on Friday. First National Corporation FXNC fell 13.8% to $17.11 in pre-market trading.

fell 13.8% to $17.11 in pre-market trading. Smith Douglas Homes Corp . SDHC declined 13% to $17.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Friday.

. declined 13% to $17.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Friday. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. USCB dipped 7.1% to $15.79 in pre-market trading. USCB Financial Holdings will report financial results for the quarter ended March 31, after the market closes on Thursday, April 24.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock