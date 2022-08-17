Earnings Scheduled For August 17, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Children's Place PLCE is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Genius Brands Intl GNUS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Crown Crafts CRWS is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• TJX Companies TJX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Lowe's Companies LOW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.62 per share on revenue of $28.14 billion.
• China Index Holdings CIH is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• SFL Corp SFL is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Kamada KMDA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $25.63 million.
• OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Membership Collective MCG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $240.77 million.
• ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $12.84 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.
• Sportradar Gr SRAD is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Eltek ELTK is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Otonomo Technologies OTMO is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Performance Food Group PFGC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $14.56 billion.
• Rada Electronics Industri RADA is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Analog Devices ADI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.
• Krispy Kreme DNUT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $385.32 million.
• Target TGT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $26.09 billion.
• Ozon Holdings OZON is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SQM is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Transact Technologies TACT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Bath & Body Works BBWI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
• Exscientia EXAI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $25.42 million.
• Wolfspeed WOLF is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $207.81 million.
• CI&T CINT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $106.82 million.
• Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• ZTO Express (Cayman) ZTO is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Amcor AMCR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.
• Synopsys SNPS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• BEST BEST is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• America's Car-Mart CRMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $322.40 million.
• Keysight Technologies KEYS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
• Cisco Systems CSCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $12.73 billion.
