Earnings Scheduled For August 17, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Children's Place PLCE is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Genius Brands Intl GNUS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Crown Crafts CRWS is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• TJX Companies TJX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lowe's Companies LOW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.62 per share on revenue of $28.14 billion.

• China Index Holdings CIH is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SFL Corp SFL is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kamada KMDA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $25.63 million.

• OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Membership Collective MCG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $240.77 million.

• ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $12.84 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.

• Sportradar Gr SRAD is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Eltek ELTK is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Otonomo Technologies OTMO is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Performance Food Group PFGC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $14.56 billion.

• Rada Electronics Industri RADA is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Analog Devices ADI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.

• Krispy Kreme DNUT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $385.32 million.

• Target TGT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $26.09 billion.

• Ozon Holdings OZON is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SQM is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Transact Technologies TACT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Bath & Body Works BBWI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• Exscientia EXAI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $25.42 million.

• Wolfspeed WOLF is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $207.81 million.

• CI&T CINT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $106.82 million.

• Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ZTO Express (Cayman) ZTO is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Amcor AMCR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.

• Synopsys SNPS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BEST BEST is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• America's Car-Mart CRMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $322.40 million.

• Keysight Technologies KEYS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Cisco Systems CSCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $12.73 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.