 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 5:02am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2022

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bank of Marin (NASDAQ:BMRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $30.45 million.

• Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion.

• Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $158.14 million.

• Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $170.52 million.

• Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $342.17 million.

• Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $201.24 million.

• Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $288.00 million.

• Crane (NYSE:CR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $745.86 million.

• PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $68.47 million.

• Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.64 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.

• IBM (NYSE:IBM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $16.06 billion.

• HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $84.63 million.

• Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $712.09 million.

• Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $726.16 million.

• Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $147.53 million.

• Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $107.13 million.

• RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $36.25 million.

• Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $29.50 million.

• Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $43.76 million.

• CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $46.60 million.

• Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $141.90 million.

• WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $115.83 million.

• Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $44.09 million.

• SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $36.90 million.

• Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $121.19 million.

• Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BMRC + ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Earnings Preview
Earnings Preview For Bank of Marin
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 16, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com