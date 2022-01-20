Earnings Scheduled For January 20, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.47 per share on revenue of $9.37 billion.

• Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $40.22 million.

• WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $255.66 million.

• Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $105.87 million.

• Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSE:GURU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $7.44 million.

• Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $228.25 million.

• First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $730.51 million.

• BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $227.36 million.

• Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $5.62 billion.

• M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.85 per share on revenue of $7.79 billion.

• Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $167.84 million.

• Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $70.02 million.

• Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $153.99 million.

• Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion.

• Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $492.63 million.

• Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $173.81 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $47.75 million.

• Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $141.00 million.

• Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $61.57 million.

• PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion.

• People's United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $416.09 million.

• Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $215.33 million.

• SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.51 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $273.42 million.

• Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $123.83 million.

• Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $263.68 million.

• Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $3.32 billion.

• Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $7.71 billion.

• 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $85.32 million.

• National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $70.43 million.

• Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $110.71 million.

• IDW Media Holdings (AMEX:IDW) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

