Why bluebird bio Shares Are Trading Higher? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE rose sharply during Monday’s session after the company presented updated data from its gene therapy program in transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition.
bluebird bio shares rose 6.6% to $3.05 on Monday.
Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.
Gainers
- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. KTTA shares jumped 142.6% to $0.7399 after the company announced preclinical results from two in vivo studies evaluating the antitumor efficacy of PAS-004 in NRAS mutation cancer xenograft models.
- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP shares climbed 79.4% to $0.7538 on continued volatility after the company last week received notification for not meeting the deadline to file its financial reports for several periods in 2023.
- Jet.AI Inc. JTAI climbed 66% to $2.7550. The company recently posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Assure Holdings Corp. IONM gained 69.9% to $0.5950.
- Intchains Group Limited ICG rose 25.8% to $11.02.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. IPDN rose 23.3% to $2.64.
- Minim, Inc. MINM gained 20% to $3.7450.
- MorphoSys AG MOR rose 17.4% to $8.28 as the company presented comprehensive results from the Phase 3 MANIFEST-2 study investigating pelabresib at 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.
- The Cigna Group CI shares gained 16.8% to $302.25. Cigna has withdrawn from its proposed merger with
- Humana Inc. HUM.
- Macy's, Inc. M rose 16.4% to $20.24. An investor consortium has tabled a $5.8 billion bid to acquire Macy's, in an attempt to privatize the iconic department store chain.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. ONTX shares rose 15.6% to $0.7421. Onconova Therapeutics' preclinical narazaciclib data at SABCS highlighted differentiated anti-tumor activity v. other CDK4/6i's.
- Dogness (International) Corporation DOGZ gained 14.7% to $3.50.
- Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. CDT rose 14% to $5.87.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. IKT climbed 13.8% to $1.40.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM gained 13% to $2.0785. CommScope Holding SVP & President, CCS Koen Linde Ter acquired a total of 13,513 shares at an average price of $1.84.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC rose 8.2% to $80.07. Blueprint Medicines announced data showcasing its commitment to advance the scientific understanding and treatment of systemic mastocytosis was highlighted at 2023 ASH Annual Meeting.
- Shake Shack Inc. SHAK gained 8.3% to $66.02. CEO Randy Garutti will retire from Shake Shack in 2024. The company also reiterated its fourth quarter and FY23 guidance.
Losers
- Near Intelligence, Inc. NIR fell 44.4% to $0.0845. Near Intelligence filed for Chapter 11 protection and entered into agreement to sell its business.
- African Agriculture Holdings Inc. AAGR fell 41.6% to $1.34 after dipping 49% on Friday.
- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. CYTO fell 40.7% to $0.2430 after the company issued investor and business update. The company's board has decided to effect a 20-for-1 reverse stock split on Dec. 13, 2023.
- Green Giant Inc. GGE fell 40% to $0.1522 after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA shares fell 32.2% to $11.40 after the company announced it presented data for BMF-219 in relapsed / refractory AML patients with menin-dependent mutations at the ASH 2023 Annual Meeting.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA declined 30% to $0.2344. Troika Media Group recently announced it filed for Chapter 11.
- Veru Inc. VERU fell 29.1% to $0.83.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. XFOR fell 25.6% to $0.6531. X4 Pharmaceuticals announced presentation of additional data from mavorixafor Phase 2 trial in chronic neutropenia at ASH 2023.
- Cyngn Inc. CYN fell 24.5% to $0.1594. Cyngn shares fell 47% on Friday after the company announced pricing of a $5 million public offering of common stock.
- RiskOn International, Inc. ROI shares fell 22.9% to $0.1460. RiskOn International recently said Kurt Flygare has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of GuyCare Management, Inc., a subsidiary of GuyCare, Inc.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD fell 22.4% to $2.4501. Goldman Sachs reinstated Kodiak Sciences with a Sell and announced a $2 price target.
- Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO dipped 22.3% to $1.53. Vapotherm revealed notification to NYSE of intention to voluntarily delist common stock application pending to transfer shares to OTCQX.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. EFTR fell 17.1% to $0.4293. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, on Friday, announced new interim data from dose escalation and Phase 2 expansion cohorts of a Phase 1/2 study of zotatifin in patients with estrogen receptor positive (ER+) metastatic breast cancer.
- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. KROS declined 16% to $29.92. Keros Therapeutics showcased Phase 2 trials on blood disorders at ASH 2023.
- TeraWulf Inc. WULF fell 15% to $1.5501.
- CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK fell 12.9% to $9.00.
- Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL declined 12.8% to $31.85. Gildan Activewear said Glenn J. Chamandy has left his position as President, CEO and Director.
- iSun, Inc. ISUN shares fell 10.8% to $0.1712 after declining around 7% on Friday.
- HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. HIVE declined 10.6% to $3.7550 amid a pullback in the price of Bitcoin.
- Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT fell 10.6% to $3.1850 amid a pullback in the price of Bitcoin.
- Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT dipped 10.5% to $14.16 amid a pullback in the price of Bitcoin.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA fell 9.9% to $15.12 amid a pullback in the price of Bitcoin.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS dipped 9.2% to $56.96. Apellis said EMPAVELI (Pegcetacoplan) provided long-term control of PNH in new data presented at ASH Annual Meeting.
- Zai Lab Limited ZLAB fell 6.8% to $25.40.
- DISH Network Corporation DISH declined 5.4% to $4.3250.
