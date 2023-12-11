Why bluebird bio Shares Are Trading Higher? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE rose sharply during Monday’s session after the company presented updated data from its gene therapy program in transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition.

bluebird bio shares rose 6.6% to $3.05 on Monday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. KTTA shares jumped 142.6% to $0.7399 after the company announced preclinical results from two in vivo studies evaluating the antitumor efficacy of PAS-004 in NRAS mutation cancer xenograft models.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP shares climbed 79.4% to $0.7538 on continued volatility after the company last week received notification for not meeting the deadline to file its financial reports for several periods in 2023.

Jet.AI Inc. JTAI climbed 66% to $2.7550. The company recently posted a narrower quarterly loss.

Assure Holdings Corp. IONM gained 69.9% to $0.5950.

Intchains Group Limited ICG rose 25.8% to $11.02.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. IPDN rose 23.3% to $2.64.

Minim, Inc. MINM gained 20% to $3.7450.

gained 20% to $3.7450. MorphoSys AG MOR rose 17.4% to $8.28 as the company presented comprehensive results from the Phase 3 MANIFEST-2 study investigating pelabresib at 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.

The Cigna Group CI shares gained 16.8% to $302.25. Cigna has withdrawn from its proposed merger with Humana Inc. HUM.

shares gained 16.8% to $302.25. Cigna has withdrawn from its proposed merger with Humana Inc. HUM .

Macy's, Inc. M rose 16.4% to $20.24. An investor consortium has tabled a $5.8 billion bid to acquire Macy's, in an attempt to privatize the iconic department store chain.

rose 16.4% to $20.24. An investor consortium has tabled a $5.8 billion bid to acquire Macy's, in an attempt to privatize the iconic department store chain. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. ONTX shares rose 15.6% to $0.7421. Onconova Therapeutics' preclinical narazaciclib data at SABCS highlighted differentiated anti-tumor activity v. other CDK4/6i's.

Dogness (International) Corporation DOGZ gained 14.7% to $3.50.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. CDT rose 14% to $5.87.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. IKT climbed 13.8% to $1.40.

climbed 13.8% to $1.40. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM gained 13% to $2.0785. CommScope Holding SVP & President, CCS Koen Linde Ter acquired a total of 13,513 shares at an average price of $1.84.

gained 13% to $2.0785. CommScope Holding SVP & President, CCS Koen Linde Ter acquired a total of 13,513 shares at an average price of $1.84. Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC rose 8.2% to $80.07. Blueprint Medicines announced data showcasing its commitment to advance the scientific understanding and treatment of systemic mastocytosis was highlighted at 2023 ASH Annual Meeting.

rose 8.2% to $80.07. Blueprint Medicines announced data showcasing its commitment to advance the scientific understanding and treatment of systemic mastocytosis was highlighted at 2023 ASH Annual Meeting. Shake Shack Inc. SHAK gained 8.3% to $66.02. CEO Randy Garutti will retire from Shake Shack in 2024. The company also reiterated its fourth quarter and FY23 guidance.

Losers

Near Intelligence, Inc. NIR fell 44.4% to $0.0845. Near Intelligence filed for Chapter 11 protection and entered into agreement to sell its business.

African Agriculture Holdings Inc. AAGR fell 41.6% to $1.34 after dipping 49% on Friday.

fell 41.6% to $1.34 after dipping 49% on Friday. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. CYTO fell 40.7% to $0.2430 after the company issued investor and business update. The company's board has decided to effect a 20-for-1 reverse stock split on Dec. 13, 2023.

Green Giant Inc. GGE fell 40% to $0.1522 after announcing a proposed public offering.

fell 40% to $0.1522 after announcing a proposed public offering. Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA shares fell 32.2% to $11.40 after the company announced it presented data for BMF-219 in relapsed / refractory AML patients with menin-dependent mutations at the ASH 2023 Annual Meeting.

shares fell 32.2% to $11.40 after the company announced it presented data for BMF-219 in relapsed / refractory AML patients with menin-dependent mutations at the ASH 2023 Annual Meeting. Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA declined 30% to $0.2344. Troika Media Group recently announced it filed for Chapter 11.

Veru Inc. VERU fell 29.1% to $0.83.

fell 29.1% to $0.83. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. XFOR fell 25.6% to $0.6531. X4 Pharmaceuticals announced presentation of additional data from mavorixafor Phase 2 trial in chronic neutropenia at ASH 2023.

fell 25.6% to $0.6531. X4 Pharmaceuticals announced presentation of additional data from mavorixafor Phase 2 trial in chronic neutropenia at ASH 2023. Cyngn Inc. CYN fell 24.5% to $0.1594. Cyngn shares fell 47% on Friday after the company announced pricing of a $5 million public offering of common stock.

fell 24.5% to $0.1594. Cyngn shares fell 47% on Friday after the company announced pricing of a $5 million public offering of common stock. RiskOn International, Inc. ROI shares fell 22.9% to $0.1460. RiskOn International recently said Kurt Flygare has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of GuyCare Management, Inc., a subsidiary of GuyCare, Inc.

shares fell 22.9% to $0.1460. RiskOn International recently said Kurt Flygare has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of GuyCare Management, Inc., a subsidiary of GuyCare, Inc. Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD fell 22.4% to $2.4501. Goldman Sachs reinstated Kodiak Sciences with a Sell and announced a $2 price target.

fell 22.4% to $2.4501. Goldman Sachs reinstated Kodiak Sciences with a Sell and announced a $2 price target. Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO dipped 22.3% to $1.53. Vapotherm revealed notification to NYSE of intention to voluntarily delist common stock application pending to transfer shares to OTCQX.

dipped 22.3% to $1.53. Vapotherm revealed notification to NYSE of intention to voluntarily delist common stock application pending to transfer shares to OTCQX. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. EFTR fell 17.1% to $0.4293. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, on Friday, announced new interim data from dose escalation and Phase 2 expansion cohorts of a Phase 1/2 study of zotatifin in patients with estrogen receptor positive (ER+) metastatic breast cancer.

fell 17.1% to $0.4293. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, on Friday, announced new interim data from dose escalation and Phase 2 expansion cohorts of a Phase 1/2 study of zotatifin in patients with estrogen receptor positive (ER+) metastatic breast cancer. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. KROS declined 16% to $29.92. Keros Therapeutics showcased Phase 2 trials on blood disorders at ASH 2023.

TeraWulf Inc. WULF fell 15% to $1.5501.

CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK fell 12.9% to $9.00.

fell 12.9% to $9.00. Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL declined 12.8% to $31.85. Gildan Activewear said Glenn J. Chamandy has left his position as President, CEO and Director.

declined 12.8% to $31.85. Gildan Activewear said Glenn J. Chamandy has left his position as President, CEO and Director. iSun, Inc. ISUN shares fell 10.8% to $0.1712 after declining around 7% on Friday.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. HIVE declined 10.6% to $3.7550 amid a pullback in the price of Bitcoin.

Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT fell 10.6% to $3.1850 amid a pullback in the price of Bitcoin.

Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT dipped 10.5% to $14.16 amid a pullback in the price of Bitcoin.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA fell 9.9% to $15.12 amid a pullback in the price of Bitcoin.

fell 9.9% to $15.12 amid a pullback in the price of Bitcoin. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS dipped 9.2% to $56.96. Apellis said EMPAVELI (Pegcetacoplan) provided long-term control of PNH in new data presented at ASH Annual Meeting.

Zai Lab Limited ZLAB fell 6.8% to $25.40.

DISH Network Corporation DISH declined 5.4% to $4.3250.

