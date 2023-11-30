Why Titan Machinery Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 8%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Loading...
Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. TITN moved lower during Thursday’s trading following weak quarterly results.
Titan Machinery posted quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, missing market estimates of $1.53 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $694.12 million versus estimates of $727.20 million.
Titan Machinery shares declined 8.1% to $23.41 on Thursday.
Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.
Gainers
- Minim Inc MINM shares jumped 700% to $7.36 after gaining over 13% on Wednesday.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI gained 174% to $2.47.
- Soligenix, Inc. SNGX surged 116% to $0.90 after the company announced it received FDA IND clearance for the Phase 2 clinical trial of dusquetide in the treatment of aphthous ulcers of Behçet's disease.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. IMGN shares jumped 80% to $28.89 after AbbVie announced it will acquire the company in a transaction valued at $31.26 per share in cash.
- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL gained 46% to $2.2221.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX shares climbed 45% to $5.00.
- REX American Resources Corporation REX gained 30.7% to $48.22 following strong third-quarter results.
- Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND rose 24.2% to $5.03 after surging 22% on Wednesday. Clearmind Medicine recently announced results from its weight loss and metabolic disorder program.
- Ucommune International Ltd UK gained 21.8% to $6.58.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE shares surged 21% to $2.3750 after gaining over 3% on Wednesday.
- Reborn Coffee, Inc. REBN gained 19.5% to $0.6216. Reborn Coffee announced conversion of $1 million of outstanding debt into common equity.
- Zuora, Inc. ZUO gained 19.5% to $9.98 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued guidance.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. SWTX climbed 18.3% to $31.75.
- Jeffs' Brands Ltd JFBR gained 17% to $3.65.
- The InterGroup Corporation INTG rose 13.7% to $25.50.
- Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO climbed 13.6% to $26.80 following third-quarter results.
- VinFast Auto Ltd. VFS gained 11.7% to $8.44 after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.
- Farfetch Limited FTCH rose 11.2% to $1.0842.
- Salesforce, Inc. CRM shares gained 8.4% to $249.69 after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance above estimates.
- Oatly Group AB OTLY gained 7.5% to $1.0750.
- Snowflake Inc. SNOW climbed 7.1% to $187.76 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued guidance.
- Nutanix, Inc. NTNX rose 5% to $43.61 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised FY24 revenue guidance.
Losers
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS shares fell 40.7% to $24.30. Vivos Therapeutics shares jumped around 832% on Wednesday after the company announced it received FDA 510(k) clearance for treating severe obstructive sleep apnea in adults using the Vivos' removable CARE oral appliances.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL fell 35.6% to $1.8499 after gaining 26% on Wednesday. On Monday, Redhill Biopharma announced that the FDA had granted five years' market exclusivity for its drug, Talicia, on top of three years' exclusivity granted for the approval of Talicia.
- POET Technologies Inc. POET fell 31.4% to $0.7603 after the company reported pricing of $1.4 million underwritten public offering of common shares and warrants.
- Elevai Labs, Inc. ELAB fell 28% to $2.54.
- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX fell 26.8% to $2.2226.
- PROOF Acquisition Corp I PACI declined 25% to $24.00.
- Lizhi Inc. LIZI fell 21.5% to $2.9750 following third-quarter results.
- Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. GYRE declined 14.6% to $22.45.
- Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company CREV fell 14.3% to $33.00.
- Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG fell 14.2% to $32.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Nvni Group Limited NVNI shares fell 12.2% to $2.03 after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARWR fell 11.8% to $25.55 following FY23 results.
- Weibo Corporation WB declined 11.5% to $10.02 after the company announced a proposed offering of $300 million convertible senior notes and a proposed offering of ADSs in connection with the Delta Placement of Borrowed ADSs.
- BRP Inc. DOOO fell 10.6% to $62.48 following third-quarter results.
- Movado Group, Inc. MOV fell 9.4% to $26.25 following weak sales.
- Safe and Green Development Corporation SGD fell 9.4% to $2.40 after dipping 14% on Wednesday.
- Frontline plc FRO shares fell 6.7% to $19.77 following downbeat third-quarter earnings.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL declined 6.5% to $70.21 following weak results.
