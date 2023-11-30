Why Titan Machinery Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 8%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. TITN moved lower during Thursday’s trading following weak quarterly results.

Titan Machinery posted quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, missing market estimates of $1.53 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $694.12 million versus estimates of $727.20 million.

Titan Machinery shares declined 8.1% to $23.41 on Thursday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Minim Inc MINM shares jumped 700% to $7.36 after gaining over 13% on Wednesday.

shares jumped 700% to $7.36 after gaining over 13% on Wednesday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI gained 174% to $2.47.

gained 174% to $2.47. Soligenix, Inc. SNGX surged 116% to $0.90 after the company announced it received FDA IND clearance for the Phase 2 clinical trial of dusquetide in the treatment of aphthous ulcers of Behçet's disease.

surged 116% to $0.90 after the company announced it received FDA IND clearance for the Phase 2 clinical trial of dusquetide in the treatment of aphthous ulcers of Behçet's disease. ImmunoGen, Inc. IMGN shares jumped 80% to $28.89 after AbbVie announced it will acquire the company in a transaction valued at $31.26 per share in cash.

shares jumped 80% to $28.89 after AbbVie announced it will acquire the company in a transaction valued at $31.26 per share in cash. Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL gained 46% to $2.2221.

gained 46% to $2.2221. Aditxt, Inc. ADTX shares climbed 45% to $5.00.

shares climbed 45% to $5.00. REX American Resources Corporation REX gained 30.7% to $48.22 following strong third-quarter results.

gained 30.7% to $48.22 following strong third-quarter results. Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND rose 24.2% to $5.03 after surging 22% on Wednesday. Clearmind Medicine recently announced results from its weight loss and metabolic disorder program.

rose 24.2% to $5.03 after surging 22% on Wednesday. Clearmind Medicine recently announced results from its weight loss and metabolic disorder program. Ucommune International Ltd UK gained 21.8% to $6.58.

gained 21.8% to $6.58. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE shares surged 21% to $2.3750 after gaining over 3% on Wednesday.

shares surged 21% to $2.3750 after gaining over 3% on Wednesday. Reborn Coffee, Inc. REBN gained 19.5% to $0.6216. Reborn Coffee announced conversion of $1 million of outstanding debt into common equity.

gained 19.5% to $0.6216. Reborn Coffee announced conversion of $1 million of outstanding debt into common equity. Zuora, Inc. ZUO gained 19.5% to $9.98 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

gained 19.5% to $9.98 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued guidance. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. SWTX climbed 18.3% to $31.75.

climbed 18.3% to $31.75. Jeffs' Brands Ltd JFBR gained 17% to $3.65.

gained 17% to $3.65. The InterGroup Corporation INTG rose 13.7% to $25.50.

rose 13.7% to $25.50. Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO climbed 13.6% to $26.80 following third-quarter results.

climbed 13.6% to $26.80 following third-quarter results. VinFast Auto Ltd. VFS gained 11.7% to $8.44 after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.

gained 11.7% to $8.44 after gaining around 8% on Wednesday. Farfetch Limited FTCH rose 11.2% to $1.0842.

rose 11.2% to $1.0842. Salesforce, Inc. CRM shares gained 8.4% to $249.69 after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance above estimates.

shares gained 8.4% to $249.69 after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance above estimates. Oatly Group AB OTLY gained 7.5% to $1.0750.

gained 7.5% to $1.0750. Snowflake Inc. SNOW climbed 7.1% to $187.76 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

climbed 7.1% to $187.76 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued guidance. Nutanix, Inc. NTNX rose 5% to $43.61 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised FY24 revenue guidance.

Losers

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS shares fell 40.7% to $24.30. Vivos Therapeutics shares jumped around 832% on Wednesday after the company announced it received FDA 510(k) clearance for treating severe obstructive sleep apnea in adults using the Vivos' removable CARE oral appliances.

shares fell 40.7% to $24.30. Vivos Therapeutics shares jumped around 832% on Wednesday after the company announced it received FDA 510(k) clearance for treating severe obstructive sleep apnea in adults using the Vivos' removable CARE oral appliances. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL fell 35.6% to $1.8499 after gaining 26% on Wednesday. On Monday, Redhill Biopharma announced that the FDA had granted five years' market exclusivity for its drug, Talicia, on top of three years' exclusivity granted for the approval of Talicia.

fell 35.6% to $1.8499 after gaining 26% on Wednesday. On Monday, Redhill Biopharma announced that the FDA had granted five years' market exclusivity for its drug, Talicia, on top of three years' exclusivity granted for the approval of Talicia. POET Technologies Inc. POET fell 31.4% to $0.7603 after the company reported pricing of $1.4 million underwritten public offering of common shares and warrants.

fell 31.4% to $0.7603 after the company reported pricing of $1.4 million underwritten public offering of common shares and warrants. Elevai Labs, Inc. ELAB fell 28% to $2.54.

fell 28% to $2.54. XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX fell 26.8% to $2.2226.

fell 26.8% to $2.2226. PROOF Acquisition Corp I PACI declined 25% to $24.00.

declined 25% to $24.00. Lizhi Inc. LIZI fell 21.5% to $2.9750 following third-quarter results.

fell 21.5% to $2.9750 following third-quarter results. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. GYRE declined 14.6% to $22.45.

declined 14.6% to $22.45. Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company CREV fell 14.3% to $33.00.

fell 14.3% to $33.00. Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG fell 14.2% to $32.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.

fell 14.2% to $32.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates. Nvni Group Limited NVNI shares fell 12.2% to $2.03 after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.

shares fell 12.2% to $2.03 after gaining over 5% on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARWR fell 11.8% to $25.55 following FY23 results.

fell 11.8% to $25.55 following FY23 results. Weibo Corporation WB declined 11.5% to $10.02 after the company announced a proposed offering of $300 million convertible senior notes and a proposed offering of ADSs in connection with the Delta Placement of Borrowed ADSs.

declined 11.5% to $10.02 after the company announced a proposed offering of $300 million convertible senior notes and a proposed offering of ADSs in connection with the Delta Placement of Borrowed ADSs. BRP Inc. DOOO fell 10.6% to $62.48 following third-quarter results.

fell 10.6% to $62.48 following third-quarter results. Movado Group, Inc. MOV fell 9.4% to $26.25 following weak sales.

fell 9.4% to $26.25 following weak sales. Safe and Green Development Corporation SGD fell 9.4% to $2.40 after dipping 14% on Wednesday.

fell 9.4% to $2.40 after dipping 14% on Wednesday. Frontline plc FRO shares fell 6.7% to $19.77 following downbeat third-quarter earnings.

shares fell 6.7% to $19.77 following downbeat third-quarter earnings. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL declined 6.5% to $70.21 following weak results.

Now Read This: How To Make $500 A Month With Pfizer Stock