Why Hibbett Shares Are Trading Lower By 10%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 26, 2023 12:48 PM | 5 min read

Gainers

  • Onfolio Holdings, Inc. ONFO gained 73% to $2.02 after the company announced it completed development of a generative AI search tool.
  • Appreciate Holdings, Inc. SFR rose 60% to $0.3221.
  • Elevation Oncology, Inc. ELEV shares jumped 52.2% to $4.58 after adding over 15% on Thursday.
  • Alarum Technologies Ltd. ALAR rose 31.6% to $2.87.
  • Bright Health Group, Inc. BHG climbed 32% to $10.66.
  • Verastem, Inc. VSTM gained 30% to $0.5847. Verastem highlighted updated data from Part A of RAMP 201 trial.
  • MediaAlpha, Inc. MAX gained 27.4% to $9.68 after White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. and WM Hinson commenced a tender offer for up to 5 million shares of MediaAlpha stock.
  • Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL rose 27.1% to $62.85 after the company reported strong first-quarter results and said it expects AI revenue to at least double in 2024.
  • Arcus Biosciences, Inc. RCUS shares climbed 25.8% to $22.01. Citigroup maintained Arcus Biosciences with a Buy.
  • Telos Corporation TLS gained 18.3% to $3.09.
  • iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. ITOS climbed 17.9% to $16.38.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. EFTR shares surged 17% to $0.6190 as the company reported data updates from Phase 2 expansion cohorts evaluating zotatifin in patients with ER+ metastatic breast cancer at the ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting.
  • PDD Holdings Inc. PDD gained 16.3% to $69.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.
  • Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX gained 16.3% to $0.82.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. NDRA climbed 14.7% to $1.5135.
  • PDS Biotechnology Corporation PDSB rose 13.5% to $7.64. PDS Biotechnology announced promising interim data from the VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 clinical trial.
  • Structure Therapeutics Inc. GPCR gained 13.1% to $32.90. Structure Therapeutics initiated Phase 2a study of oral GLP-1 agonist GSBR-1290 for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and obesity.
  • Angion Biomedica Corp. ANGN shares climbed 12.6% to $0.9573 after gaining around 4% on Thursday.
  • GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT gained 12.3% to $6.50.
  • Geron Corporation GERN rose 11.6% to $3.4950. Geron highlighted oral presentation at ASCO 2023 meeting; to show 'meaningful continuous transfusion independence observed in imetelstat-treated lower risk MDS patients in IMerge Phase 3.'
  • The Gap, Inc. GPS shares rose 11% to $8.23 after the retailer turned in a profitable quarter on an adjusted basis, despite analysts forecasting a significant loss.
  • ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. AEY gained 9.2% to $0.6496.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH gained 7.4% to $1.2804 after dropping 8% on Thursday. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals was recently granted U.S. patent #11654157: Methods and compositions for cancer therapies that include delivery of halogenated thymidines and thymidine phosphorylase inhibitors in combination with radiation.

Losers

  • DLocal Limited DLO dipped 28% to $9.93.
  • View, Inc. VIEW fell 22.2% to $0.1790.
  • SunCar Technology Group Inc. SDA shares fell 22% to $11.75 amid continued volatility following the recent completion of the company's combination with Goldenbridge Acquisition to become a publicly-traded company.
  • ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. ROC fell 21.4% to $8.30.
  • Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY fell 20.6% to $1.8750 after the company announced pricing of a registered offering of $150 million of unsecured convertible senior notes.
  • USD Partners LP USDP dropped 19.3% to $1.0650.
  • SpringBig Holdings, Inc. SBIG fell 17.7% to $0.25 as the company announced the pricing of public offering of 13 million shares of its common stock at an at-the-market price of $0.3037.
  • Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS dropped 17.6% to $1.03.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE dipped 16.8% to $3.3650.
  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS fell 15.5% to $10.23 after the company reported first-quarter financial results.
  • Beamr Imaging Ltd. BMR shares dropped 15.4% to $4.1963. Beamr Imaging shares jumped 125% on Thursday after NVIDIA announced the release of NVENC Video Codec SDK 12.1 showcasing the integration with Beamr CABR.
  • Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS fell 15.3% to $1.1950. Wearable Devices shares jumped over 222% on Thursday after the company announced its Mudra Band for Apple Watch is available for preorder.
  • Oncolytics Biotech Inc. ONCY dropped 15.2% to $1.8328. Oncolytics Biotech reported randomized Phase 2 Data from BRACELET-1 metastatic breast cancer trial in ASCO Annual Meeting Abstract.
  • SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI fell 14.7% to $1.39.
  • Canaan Inc. CAN fell 14.5% to $2.2050 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter results.
  • Nano Labs Ltd NA fell 14.4% to $2.03 after climbing over 69% on Thursday.
  • Domo, Inc. DOMO dropped 13.8% to $12.78 after the company issued mixed financial guidance.
  • Electra Battery Materials Corporation ELBM dropped 13.5% to $0.9854.
  • Design Therapeutics, Inc. DSGN dropped 11.3% to $6.16.
  • Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA shares fell 11.2% to $430.69 after reporting first-quarter results.
  • Hibbett, Inc. HIBB dropped 9.6% to $39.92 following worse-than-expected first-quarter results.
  • The Beauty Health Company SKIN fell 8% to $8.90. JP Morgan maintained Beauty Health with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $13 to $12.
  • X Financial XYF fell 6% to $3.3483 after jumping around 15% on Thursday.
  • RH RH shares declined 4.1% to $244.12 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results, but lowered its FY23 adjusted operating margin guidance.

 

