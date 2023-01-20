Why FARO Technologies Shares Are Trading Lower By 24%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ shares jumped 133.1% to $0.2870. Helbiz recently announced discontinuation of operations in non-profitable markets.
- Genius Group Limited GNS shares jumped 96.4% to $4.1050. Genius Group shares jumped 290% on Thursday after the company approved a plan to create an 'Illegal Trading Task Force.'
- Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT jumped 94.3% to $1.3801 after gaining 8% on Thursday. Lytus Technologies, last month, filed for offering of up to 20.9 million common shares by the selling shareholders.
- Akanda Corp. AKAN gained 46% to $0.2413.
- WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA rose 29.8% to $0.16 after gaining over 29% on Thursday.
- Astronics Corporation ATRO surged 21.4% to $12.55 after the company announced unaudited preliminary Q4 sales are expected to be in the range of $155 million to $160 million, exceeding the company's earlier guidance of $140 million to $150 million.
- Lucira Health, Inc. LHDX gained 19.8% to $0.3144.
- Dada Nexus Limited DADA jumped 19.2% to $15.27.
- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. JZXN surged 17.4% to $0.1732.
- Wayfair Inc. W gained 16.8% to $45.46 after the company announced a 10% workforce reduction, including 18% of corporate employees.
- Ally Financial Inc. ALLY rose 16.5% to $30.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Tuniu Corporation TOUR gained 16% to $2.1092.
- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. DRTT rose 15.1% to $0.99.
- Cosmos Health Inc. COSM gained 14.9% to $3.5512. Cosmos Health recently issued an update on its debt balance and proforma interest expense.
- Spark Networks SE LOV jumped 14.8% to $0.9185.
- SVB Financial Group SIVB gained 14.4% to $286.14 after Raymond James maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $260 to $285. The company on Thursday reported Q4 financial results.
- Porch Group, Inc. PRCH surged 14.3% to $2.5150.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL shares gained 13.7% to $3.15.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 12.7% to $2.02.
- Bright Health Group, Inc. BHG rose 12.5% to $0.9132.
- Sea Limited SE gained 11.1% to $68.11
- Astra Space Inc ASTR rose 7.1% to $0.60 after declining around 9% on Thursday. Astra Space, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.75 per share.
- Netflix, Inc. NFLX rose 6.8% to $337.36. Netflix reported downbeat earnings for the fourth quarter, while sales topped expectations. Netflix added 7.7 million paid subscribers during the quarter, which was well ahead of company expectations of 4.5 million. The company’s co-founder Reed Hastings stepped down as the chief executive and will be serving as Executive Chairman.
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO gained 6.7% to $1.42. Clear Channel Outdoor 10% owner Ares Partners Holdco LLC bought a total of 400,000 shares at an average price of $1.36.
Losers
- FARO Technologies, Inc. FARO shares fell 24% to $26.82 after the company announced pricing of a $60 million convertible senior notes offering.
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT fell 21.8% to $0.1681. Windtree Therapeutics announced plans to raise $1.0 million from the exercise of previously issued warrants.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. CDTX dropped 20.2% to $1.0296.
- NuZee, Inc. NUZE fell 18.3% to $11.72.
- TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP dipped 16% to $4.3686. TC BioPharm recently received a notice of non-compliance with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5550(b)(1).
- PureTech Health plc PRTC fell 15.5% to $30.00.
- EHang Holdings Limited EH fell 14.7% to $10.71.
- Scilex Holding Company SCLX declined 13.8% to $9.15.
- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited CCM dropped 13.8% to $1.37.
- XORTX Therapeutics Inc XRTX fell 12.6% to $0.7606. XORTX Therapeutics recently announced topline results from the XRX-OXY-101 clinical trial.
- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR shares tumbled 13% to $6.72 after climbing over 38% on Thursday. Gorilla Technology Group, on Thursday, completed the acquisition of the tech stack of SeeQuestor Limited.
- Amesite Inc. AMST fell 12.2% to $0.2856 after surging 22% on Thursday.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. NRSN dropped 11.3% to $1.9701. The company filed for mixed-securities shelf offering of up to $100 million. NeuroSense Therapeutics shares jumped 78% on Thursday after the company reported final results from its Alzheimer's biomarker study.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. RYAM dropped 10.2% to $6.09. RYAM decided not to pursue at this time its private offering of $325 million of senior secured notes.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY fell 9.8% to $3.4150. Bed Bath & Beyond received a notice from NASDAQ regarding delayed quarterly report.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN shares fell 7.5% to $1.1227 after the company filed for common stock offering. Sonnet BioTherapeutics, on Thursday, announced that pharmacokinetic (PK) profile simulation of SON-1010 dosing had been completed in its Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers.
- Celyad Oncology SA CYAD fell 6.8% to $2.05 after dropping 7% on Thursday. Celyad Oncology, last month, reported it has decided to discontinue the development of its remaining clinical program CYAD-211.
- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA fell 6.1% to $3.08. Panbela, on Thursday, announced adoption of commission implementing decision from the EMA for the orphan designation of ivospemin (SBP-101) in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC shares dropped 4.2% to $5.68 after reporting downbeat Q4 earnings.
