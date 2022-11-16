Sea, UiPath, J&J Snack Foods And Other Big Gainers From Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 150 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. FDMT jumped 38.6% to close at $18.69 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $68 price target.
- Sea Limited SE shares rose 36.1% to settle at $62.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME surged 30.6% to close at $5.81 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI surged 26.4% to close at $16.28. Bilibili is expected to report Q3 financial results on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
- Lufax Holding Ltd LU gained 23.8% to close at $2.34.
- GDS Holdings Limited GDS rose 22.7% to close at $16.62.
- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS surged 21.9% to close at $27.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also raised the midpoint for its FY22 sales guidance.
- Azenta, Inc. AZTA gained 21.8% to close at $56.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO surged 20% to settle at $10.94. Miniso Group recently reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.
- Quhuo Limited QH gained 18.6% to close at $1.72 after the company reported better-than-expected H1 EPS and sales results.
- iQIYI, Inc. IQ gained 16.5% to close at $3.10.
- Endava plc DAVA surged 15.6% to close at $80.45 following Q1 results.
- Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. AQUA gained 14.9% to close at $44.79 following strong quarterly results.
- Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. TWKS jumped 14% to close at $9.51. Thoughtworks recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS results and issued Q4 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM gained 12.9% to close at $7.35.
- Nu Holdings Ltd. NU rose 12.9% to close at $4.91 as the company reported better-than-expected sales for its third quarter. The company also reported it added 5.1 million customers in the third quarter to hit a total of 70.4 million, up 46% year-over-year.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD gained 12.1% to close at $53.56.
- Weibo Corporation WB jumped 11.6% to settle at $15.35.
- UiPath Inc. PATH gained 11.3% to close at $13.41 after the company reported Q3 preliminary sales results above analyst estimates.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA rose 11.2% to close at $79.30. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher amid multiple recent catalysts including the Biden-Xi G20 meeting, property sector support and lighter-than-expected US inflation data.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB gained 10.6% to close at $11.20.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM rose 10.5% to close at $80.46 after Berkshire Hathaway and Tiger Global took stakes in the company.
- Unity Software Inc. U gained 10.3% to close at $36.04.
- J&J Snack Foods Corp. JJSF surged 9.8% to settle at $151.55 following Q4 results.
- NetEase, Inc. NTES climbed 9.8% to close at $71.60.
- Trupanion, Inc. TRUP gained 8.7% to close at $62.66.
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX jumped 7.8% to close at $63.52 after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $297 million stake in the company.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU jumped 5.7% to close at $27.16.
