Robinhood, MicroStrategy And Other Big Losers From Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 600 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session.

Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS fell 35.6% to close at $154.31 after the company announced it will acquire Howden for $4.4 billion in cash and stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST declined 28.9% to settle at $5.09 after the company issued Q4 and FY22 guidance below estimates.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM fell 22.6% to close at $12.10 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings and issued FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX dropped 22.5% to close at $4.06 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Roblox Corporation RBLX fell 21% to close at $30.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR dropped 19.6% to close at $170.36. Shares of several crypto-related companies traded lower following a CoinDesk report suggesting Binance is leaning toward scrapping the FTX acquisition.

Viasat, Inc. VSAT fell 19.3% to close at $29.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.

Banco Bradesco S.A. BBD dropped 18.6% to close at $2.94. B of A Securities downgraded Bank Bradesco from Buy to Neutral.

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID dipped 17% to close at $11.21 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.

Sterling Check Corp. STER fell 16.8% to close at $12.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS results and lowered FY22 sales guidance.

Banco Bradesco S.A. BBDO dropped 16.7% to close at $2.54.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MIRM fell 16.4% to close at $20.02 following Q3 results.

Absolute Software Corporation ABST fell 15.9% to close at $8.79 following weaker-than-expected Q1 results.

QuantumScape Corporation QS dropped 15% to settle at $6.74.

XPeng Inc. XPEV fell 14.7% to close at $6.67.

TaskUs, Inc. TASK dropped 14% to settle at $18.92.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD fell 13.8% to close at $8.40. Shares of several crypto-related companies traded lower following a CoinDesk report suggesting Binance is leaning toward scrapping the FTX acquisition.

The Walt Disney Company DIS fell 13.2% to close at $86.75 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also said average monthly revenue per paid global Disney+ subscriber declined 5% year over year.

Sea Limited SE fell 13.1% to close at $40.92.

Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR dropped 13% to close at $70.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.

Natera, Inc. NTRA fell 12.7% to close at $37.07. Natera reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

NIO Inc. NIO dipped 12.4% to close at $9.25.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON fell 10.6% to close at $8.56.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares fell 10.4% to close at $17.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

AerSale Corporation ASLE declined 9.7% to close at $17.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM dropped 8.3% to close at $71.84.

GameStop Corp. GME fell 8.1% to close at $23.11.

CarGurus, Inc. CARG shares declined 7.9% to close at $12.67 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.

shares declined 7.9% to close at $12.67 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. Tidewater Inc. TDW fell 6.8% to close at $31.04 after the company reported pricing of $120.63 million public offering of 3,987,914 shares of common stock at a price of $30.25 per share.