This Healthcare Stock Is Trading Higher By 148%: Here Are 40 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 3, 2022 7:50 AM | 6 min read

Gainers

  • Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT shares rose 159.3% to $1.67 in pre-market trading after dropping 13% on Tuesday.
  • Eargo, Inc. EAR shares rose 148% to $1.74 in pre-market trading. The company is scheduled to report Q2 earnings on Monday, August 8.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN shares rose 63% to $4.57 in pre-market trading after jumping 297% on Tuesday. Applied DNA Sciences initiated analytical validation of a company-developed, PCR-based monkeypox virus test specific to the genetic signature of the monkeypox virus.
  • Tuniu Corporation TOUR shares rose 61% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after dropping over 9% on Tuesday.
  • Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI shares rose 52.1% to $1.11 in pre-market trading. Chembio Diagnostics is expected to release financial results for the second quarter after the close of trading on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
  • AMTD IDEA Group AMTD rose 35% to $9.46 in pre-market trading after jumping over 236% on Tuesday.
  • MediaCo Holding Inc. MDIA rose 35% to $5.14 in pre-market trading after climbing around 14% on Tuesday. Standard General recently purchased roughly 12.9 million shares, bringing ownership to 92.4%.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation LEDS rose 32% to $4.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Otonomy, Inc. OTIC rose 28.8% to $0.3213 in pre-market trading. Otonomy recently announced it will discontinue development of OTO-313 after the Phase 2 trial of OTO-313 in patients with tinnitus demonstrated no clinically meaningful improvement versus placebo for primary and secondary endpoints across all timepoints.
  • Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA rose 26.8% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Tuesday.
  • Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. OPTT rose 23.3% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after surging 10% on Tuesday.
  • Talis Biomedical Corporation TLIS rose 23% to $0.94 in pre-market trading after reporting a sharp rise in Q2 sales.
  • Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-B) shares rose 23% to $8.71 in pre-market trading. The company’s board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share on the Class A Common Stock and $0.06 per share on the Class B Common Stock.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC rose 19.2% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 14% on Tuesday.
  • Precipio, Inc. PRPO rose 16.3% to $1.71 in pre-market trading after surging around 25% on Tuesday.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. QLGN shares rose 14.7% to $0.4705 in pre-market trading.
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL rose 12% to $100.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY22 EPS guidance.
  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE rose 12% to $2.71 in pre-market trading. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric recently signed a non-binding term sheet agreement with a major shareholder, FF Top Holding LLC, for a proposed convertible term loan facility.
  • Alteryx, Inc. AYX rose 11.7% to $56.48 in pre-market trading following strong Q2 results.
  • Coherus BioSciences, Inc. CHRS rose 10.6% to $11.08 in pre-market trading as the FDA approved the company’s CIMERLI as the first and only interchangeable biosimilar to lucentis for all five indications, with 12 months of interchangeability exclusivity.
  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI rose 10% to $7.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY22 guidance.
  • Akso Health Group AHG rose 10% to $1.04 in pre-market trading.
  • Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. FOLD rose 8.8% to $10.84 in pre-market trading. Amicus Therapeutics is expected to report Q2 results on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
  • Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. EYES rose 7.2% to $1.93 in pre-market trading.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • MMTec, Inc. MTC shares fell 34.1% to $5.17 in pre-market trading after jumping over 390% on Tuesday. MMTEC recently regained compliance with NASDAQ minimum bid price requirement.
  • MDJM Ltd MDJH fell 26.1% to $2.52 in pre-market trading after surging 90% on Tuesday.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. HYFM shares fell 23.4% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak sales forecast for the second quarter. JP Morgan downgraded Hydrofarm from Overweight to Neutral.
  • Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA fell 22.4% to $5.49 in pre-market trading after gaining around 39% on Tuesday. Meihua International Medical Technologies recently reported FY21 sales were up year over year.
  • Match Group, Inc. MTCH fell 21.6% to $60.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales and guided for muted top-line growth in the second half of 2022.
  • Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO fell 17.6% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 63% on Tuesday.
  • Knowles Corporation KN fell 17.4% to $15.75 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly sales. Roth Capital downgraded Knowles from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $17.
  • Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM shares fell 16.7% to $7.18 in pre-market trading after dropping around 33% on Tuesday.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation BGFV fell 14.2% to $11.03 in pre-market trading after reporting weak Q2 results.
  • Planet Green Holdings Corp. PLAG shares fell 14.1% to $0.73 in pre-market trading.
  • MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. MAIA fell 13.1% to $5.64 in pre-market trading after dipping around 17% on Tuesday. Maia Biotechnology received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for THIO for the treatment of small-cell lung cancer.
  • Cognex Corporation CGNX fell 12.3% to $43.60 in pre-market trading as the company reported second-quarter revenue growth of 2% year-over-year to $274.63 million, missing the consensus of $276.59 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.41, missing the consensus of $0.42.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG fell 11.5% to $322.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS.
  • Molecular Data Inc. MKD fell 7.7% to $0.60 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD fell 6% to $93.36 in pre-market trading. Advanced Micro Devices reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued Q3 sales guidance with a midpoint below estimates.
  • Amarin Corporation plc AMRN fell 5.3% to $1.26 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.

