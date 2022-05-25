50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC gained 178.3% to $0.3762 as the company announced it increased retail distribution across Canada with Loblaw Companies.

BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY rose 61.9% to $1.91 after the company was awarded a 10-year electro optical commercial layer contract with the U.S. government.

StoneMor Inc. STON shares jumped 51.1% to $3.43. StoneMor entered into an agreement to be acquired by Axar Capital Management, LP.

Happiness Development Group Limited HAPP rose 43.7% to $0.2596 after the company reported a deal to sell up to 2000 electric vehicles, potentially valued at roughly $30 million.

Höegh LNG Partners LP HMLP gained 31.7% to $9.02 after the company announced it will be acquired by Hoegh LNG Holdings for $9.25 per share in cash. The company also reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Caleres, Inc. CAL shares jumped 30.2% to $27.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY22 guidance.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA gained 25% to $0.0761. Genocea Biosciences shares dipped around 73% on Tuesday after the company announced it is winding down operations and delisting from NASDAQ.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. MICS shares gained 24.7% to $3.4298.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX gained 20.9% to $6.36. Redbox Entertainment acquired North American rights to WWII action-drama Come Out Fighting.

Senmiao Technology Limited AIHS jumped 20% to $1.0802. Senmiao Technology reported business cooperation deal with Alibaba affiliate.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. DRTT surged 17% to $1.10.

AppTech Payments Corp. APCX gained 16.8% to $1.0890.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF surged 16.6% to $22.25. Abercrombie & Fitch posted a Q1 loss of $0.27 per share.

Groupon, Inc. GRPN gained 16.2% to $13.28.

Maxar Technologies Inc. MAXR jumped 16.1% to $28.43 after the company announced a 10-year Electro-Optical Commercial Layer contract by the US National Reconnaissance Office.

Molecular Data Inc. MKD gained 15.8% to $0.9701.

Hibbett, Inc. HIBB jumped 15.5% to $48.02.

The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE rose 15.5% to $46.75.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. EVLO gained 15.1% to $1.68 after the company announced a $79.2 million registered direct offering.

Kohl's Corporation KSS jumped 14.8% to $41.55 following reports bidders would lower their offer for the company to around $62 per share despite a market downturn.

Hello Group Inc. MOMO gained 14.7% to $5.05.

Dycom Industries, Inc. DY surged 14.2% to $91.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Carvana Co. CVNA gained 13.6% to $30.28.

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN rose 10.5% to $22.84 following strong quarterly sales.

The Wendy's Company WEN shares rose 10.3% to $17.95. Wendy's amended 13D filing from Nelson Peltz's Trian showed raised stake from 25 million shares to 41 million shares.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN rose 10% to $3.64.

VIQ Solutions Inc. VQS gained 9.3% to $1.05.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB rose 7.2% to $0.7299 after declining around 5% on Tuesday.

Losers

Losers Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRCA shares dipped 60.2% to $2.2150 after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its NDA for VP-102 as a direct result of deficiencies at general reinspection of Sterling Pharmaceuticals Services, LLC.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS fell 30.3% to $0.1896. COMSovereign said Nasdaq sent deficiency notice related to delayed quarterly report.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU fell 27.2% to $1.82.

MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR fell 26.5% to $3.7212.

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC shares fell 18.5% to $2.2801 after gaining around 23% on Tuesday.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited SGHC dropped 18.1% to $6.65 after reporting Q1 results.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA dipped 18% to $5.93.

BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI declined 15.4% to $0.5290. BOQI International recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.27 per share.

Standard BioTools Inc. LAB fell 15.4% to $1.6499.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD declined 14.5% to $1.2485.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ARQT declined 14.1% to $19.08. Arcutis Biotherapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $1.27 per share.

Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX fell 13.8% to $1.8875.

2U, Inc. TWOU fell 13.5% to $9.17 after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $10 to $9.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PMVP fell 12.8% to $12.29. PMV Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.41 per share.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. SBFM dipped 12.5% to $1.25.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL dropped 12.2% to $3.23. Avadel Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.45 per share.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP shares fell 11.8% to $0.6850 after declining 34% on Tuesday.

Quotient Limited QTNT dipped 11.7% to $0.2775.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated TESS fell 10.5% to $5.57.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. KDNY shares fell 10.2% to $13.55 after the company priced its 6.4 million share offering at $14 per share.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR dipped 9.2% to $2.4150.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. CKPT dropped 8.4% to $1.20.

