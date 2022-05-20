38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers Leju Holdings Limited LEJU surged 27.8% to $4.0413.

surged 27.8% to $4.0413. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD shares jumped 25.6% to $2.85 after the company announced that it has received FDA approval of its supplemental New Drug Application for ANNOVERA.

shares jumped 25.6% to $2.85 after the company announced that it has received FDA approval of its supplemental New Drug Application for ANNOVERA. Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX shares climbed 25.6% to $10.49.

shares climbed 25.6% to $10.49. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. GET rose 22.5% to $1.80 after gaining around 5% on Thursday.

rose 22.5% to $1.80 after gaining around 5% on Thursday. Exicure, Inc. XCUR shares gained 18.2% to $0.1430. Exicure said in Form4 filing a director bought 1.47 million shares at an average price of 19 cents/share.

shares gained 18.2% to $0.1430. Exicure said in Form4 filing a director bought 1.47 million shares at an average price of 19 cents/share. Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK jumped 17.8% to $267.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued guidance.

jumped 17.8% to $267.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued guidance. Chimerix, Inc. CMRX rose 15.5% to $2.5400. Chimerix recently announced the sale of its smallpox treatment to Emergent BioSolutions.

rose 15.5% to $2.5400. Chimerix recently announced the sale of its smallpox treatment to Emergent BioSolutions. MDxHealth SA MDXH gained 15.2% to $8.75.

gained 15.2% to $8.75. SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA surged 15% to $9.94. SIGA Technologies announced the FDA approved the intravenous formulation of TPOXX for the treatment of smallpox.

surged 15% to $9.94. SIGA Technologies announced the FDA approved the intravenous formulation of TPOXX for the treatment of smallpox. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. CLPT jumped 14.4% to $9.85. ClearPoint Neuro will present investigational research and exhibit at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

jumped 14.4% to $9.85. ClearPoint Neuro will present investigational research and exhibit at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting in Washington, DC. Permian Basin Royalty Trust PBT gained 13.9% to $15.95.

gained 13.9% to $15.95. Kronos Bio, Inc. KRON rose 13.5% to $4.03. Kronos Bio recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.65 per share.

rose 13.5% to $4.03. Kronos Bio recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.65 per share. Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX jumped 13.2% to $4.3050.

jumped 13.2% to $4.3050. Covetrus, Inc. CVET gained 12.5% to $20.28 after VFC Holdings in an amended 13D filing said on May 19th, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire Covetrus for $21 per share.

gained 12.5% to $20.28 after VFC Holdings in an amended 13D filing said on May 19th, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire Covetrus for $21 per share. Höegh LNG Partners LP HMLP jumped 12.1% to $6.93.

jumped 12.1% to $6.93. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW shares rose 11.8% to $487.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 financial guidance.

shares rose 11.8% to $487.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 financial guidance. Datasea Inc. DTSS rose 11% to $1.6199. Datasea recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share.

rose 11% to $1.6199. Datasea recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share. iQIYI, Inc. IQ gained 9.4% to $4.4500.

gained 9.4% to $4.4500. Momentus Inc. MNTS rose 8.2% to $3.02.

rose 8.2% to $3.02. HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM shares rose 6.3% to $9.77. HUTCHMED recently received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for Surufatinib for the treatment of pancreatic and extra-pancreatic (non-pancreatic) neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Losers Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM shares dipped 60% to $0.44 after reporting pricing of approximately $26.6 million public offering.

shares dipped 60% to $0.44 after reporting pricing of approximately $26.6 million public offering. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU dropped 23.4% to $2.3350.

dropped 23.4% to $2.3350. Ross Stores, Inc. ROST fell 21% to $73.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

fell 21% to $73.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. Bright Green Corporation BGXX shares dipped 20.9% to $12.43 after tumbling 67% on Thursday. Bright Green, went public on the NASDAQ Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. plant-touching company to list on a major U.S. stock exchange.

shares dipped 20.9% to $12.43 after tumbling 67% on Thursday. Bright Green, went public on the NASDAQ Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. plant-touching company to list on a major U.S. stock exchange. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX fell 20.3% to $9.13 after the company announced the FDA placed the Phase 1 dose escalation study of FHD-286 in relapsed and/or refractory acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome on a partial clinical hold.

fell 20.3% to $9.13 after the company announced the FDA placed the Phase 1 dose escalation study of FHD-286 in relapsed and/or refractory acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome on a partial clinical hold. NeuroMetrix, Inc. NURO fell 17.3% to $4.55. NeuroMetrix shares jumped 76% on Thursday after the company announced the FDA has granted De Novo authorization to market the Quell neuromodulation device as an aid for reducing the symptoms of fibromyalgia.

fell 17.3% to $4.55. NeuroMetrix shares jumped 76% on Thursday after the company announced the FDA has granted De Novo authorization to market the Quell neuromodulation device as an aid for reducing the symptoms of fibromyalgia. Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL dropped 13.3% to $153.49 in sympathy with Ross Stores after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results and issued Q2 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

dropped 13.3% to $153.49 in sympathy with Ross Stores after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results and issued Q2 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. Cyngn Inc. CYN fell 11% to $2.0250.

fell 11% to $2.0250. Deere & Company DE dropped 11% to $324.61 after the company reported Q2 financial results.

dropped 11% to $324.61 after the company reported Q2 financial results. Kohl's Corporation KSS fell 10.8% to $40.14 after several analysts lowered their price targets on the stock.

fell 10.8% to $40.14 after several analysts lowered their price targets on the stock. Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN fell 10.5% to $26.21. Craig-Hallum downgraded Citi Trends from Buy to Hold.

fell 10.5% to $26.21. Craig-Hallum downgraded Citi Trends from Buy to Hold. Sky Harbour Group Corporation SKYH dropped 10.3% to $8.83.

dropped 10.3% to $8.83. Borr Drilling Limited BORR fell 10.3% to $4.9750.

fell 10.3% to $4.9750. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. INDP dropped 9.9% to $2.6750. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced clearance to Indaptus Therapeutics’ INDP Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 1 clinical trial of its drug candidate Decoy20 in patients with advanced solid tumors where currently approved therapies have failed.

dropped 9.9% to $2.6750. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced clearance to Indaptus Therapeutics’ Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 1 clinical trial of its drug candidate Decoy20 in patients with advanced solid tumors where currently approved therapies have failed. Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT fell 9.5% to $3.7999.

fell 9.5% to $3.7999. GDS Holdings Limited GDS dropped 8.8% to $28.34.

dropped 8.8% to $28.34. Nordstrom, Inc. JWN declined 8.3% to $20.74.

declined 8.3% to $20.74. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ shares dropped 8.2% to $52.59. BJ's Wholesale Club recently reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

