38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Leju Holdings Limited LEJU surged 27.8% to $4.0413.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD shares jumped 25.6% to $2.85 after the company announced that it has received FDA approval of its supplemental New Drug Application for ANNOVERA.
- Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX shares climbed 25.6% to $10.49.
- Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. GET rose 22.5% to $1.80 after gaining around 5% on Thursday.
- Exicure, Inc. XCUR shares gained 18.2% to $0.1430. Exicure said in Form4 filing a director bought 1.47 million shares at an average price of 19 cents/share.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK jumped 17.8% to $267.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued guidance.
- Chimerix, Inc. CMRX rose 15.5% to $2.5400. Chimerix recently announced the sale of its smallpox treatment to Emergent BioSolutions.
- MDxHealth SA MDXH gained 15.2% to $8.75.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA surged 15% to $9.94. SIGA Technologies announced the FDA approved the intravenous formulation of TPOXX for the treatment of smallpox.
- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. CLPT jumped 14.4% to $9.85. ClearPoint Neuro will present investigational research and exhibit at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.
- Permian Basin Royalty Trust PBT gained 13.9% to $15.95.
- Kronos Bio, Inc. KRON rose 13.5% to $4.03. Kronos Bio recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.65 per share.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX jumped 13.2% to $4.3050.
- Covetrus, Inc. CVET gained 12.5% to $20.28 after VFC Holdings in an amended 13D filing said on May 19th, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire Covetrus for $21 per share.
- Höegh LNG Partners LP HMLP jumped 12.1% to $6.93.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW shares rose 11.8% to $487.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 financial guidance.
- Datasea Inc. DTSS rose 11% to $1.6199. Datasea recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share.
- iQIYI, Inc. IQ gained 9.4% to $4.4500.
- Momentus Inc. MNTS rose 8.2% to $3.02.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM shares rose 6.3% to $9.77. HUTCHMED recently received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for Surufatinib for the treatment of pancreatic and extra-pancreatic (non-pancreatic) neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
Losers
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM shares dipped 60% to $0.44 after reporting pricing of approximately $26.6 million public offering.
- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU dropped 23.4% to $2.3350.
- Ross Stores, Inc. ROST fell 21% to $73.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Bright Green Corporation BGXX shares dipped 20.9% to $12.43 after tumbling 67% on Thursday. Bright Green, went public on the NASDAQ Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. plant-touching company to list on a major U.S. stock exchange.
- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX fell 20.3% to $9.13 after the company announced the FDA placed the Phase 1 dose escalation study of FHD-286 in relapsed and/or refractory acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome on a partial clinical hold.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. NURO fell 17.3% to $4.55. NeuroMetrix shares jumped 76% on Thursday after the company announced the FDA has granted De Novo authorization to market the Quell neuromodulation device as an aid for reducing the symptoms of fibromyalgia.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL dropped 13.3% to $153.49 in sympathy with Ross Stores after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results and issued Q2 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Cyngn Inc. CYN fell 11% to $2.0250.
- Deere & Company DE dropped 11% to $324.61 after the company reported Q2 financial results.
- Kohl's Corporation KSS fell 10.8% to $40.14 after several analysts lowered their price targets on the stock.
- Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN fell 10.5% to $26.21. Craig-Hallum downgraded Citi Trends from Buy to Hold.
- Sky Harbour Group Corporation SKYH dropped 10.3% to $8.83.
- Borr Drilling Limited BORR fell 10.3% to $4.9750.
- Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. INDP dropped 9.9% to $2.6750. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced clearance to Indaptus Therapeutics’ INDP Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 1 clinical trial of its drug candidate Decoy20 in patients with advanced solid tumors where currently approved therapies have failed.
- Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT fell 9.5% to $3.7999.
- GDS Holdings Limited GDS dropped 8.8% to $28.34.
- Nordstrom, Inc. JWN declined 8.3% to $20.74.
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ shares dropped 8.2% to $52.59. BJ's Wholesale Club recently reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
