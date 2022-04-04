 Skip to main content

35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 12:12pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) shares jumped 43.5% to $3.3457. Aterian said Cynthia Williams has joined the Company's Board of Directors.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NASDAQ: JMIA) gained 29.5% to $12.28 after the company announced it would make its last mile logistics capabilities available to UPS.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares climbed 25.7% to $49.42 after Tesla CEO Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2% passive stake in the social media company.
  • LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) jumped 23.4% to $4.6050.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) jumped 21% to $3.0250.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) gained 19% to $3.3792 after reporting record revenue of $162 million for 2021.
  • Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) jumped 18.4% to $4.3231.
  • Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) gained 18% to $14.60.
  • Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) rose 17.8% to $2.64 after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $18 price target.
  • Biophytis SA (NASDAQ: BPTS) surged 16.5% to $2.6106.
  • Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) gained 16.4% to $4.72.
  • Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) surged 16.4% to $12.74 after the company announced it will supply advanced tracker technology for "the largest solar + storage project in the US."
  • Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) gained 16.4% to $49.79 following a potential rule change which would allow Chinese companies to share sensitive data with US regulators, thus lowering risk of delisting.
  • Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) surged 15.8% to $8.12. Nuvve Holding recently reported Q4 financial results.
  • Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) gained 15.5% to $4.3559 as the company announced preliminary biomarker, safety, and pharmacokinetic (PK) data from the first three patients treated in the Phase 1 portion of its Phase 1/2 trial of INZ-701 in ENPP1 Deficiency.
  • Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) jumped 15.4% to $39.95.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) surged 15.3% to $8.27.
  • Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) gained 15.3% to $26.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) gained 14.7% to $5.49.
  • RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) surged 14.3% to $12.51.
  • Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) rose 14.1% to $0.2395. TDR Capital reported a new stake of 9.9% in Borqs Technologies.
  • The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) gained 13.5% to $8.19.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 13.4% to $31.33 after surging 8% on Friday.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) gained 12.8% to $48.36 after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $65 price target.
  • ironSource Ltd. (NYSE: IS) jumped 12.3% to $5.24.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) rose 12.2% to $2.75.
  • Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) shares rose 7.5% to $2.58 after jumping over 10% on Friday. Context
  • Therapeutics recently posted FY21 net loss of $10.5 million.
  • Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) shares rose 7.1% to $0.7499. Infobird recently announced receipt of delinquency notification letter from Nasdaq.

 

Losers

  • Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) shares tumbled 38.3% to $1.50. The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on Curis Inc's TakeAim Leukemia Phase 1/2a study in relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
  • GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) dropped 20.5% to $4.24.
  • Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) fell 20.1% to $8.02.
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) dipped 16.6% to $24.75.
  • Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) declined 15.5% to $2.2997 following Thursday's IPO.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) dropped 15.4% to $13.21. A leading medical journal published study of Longeveron's Phase 1 trial results for Alzheimer's disease.
  • Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) fell 15% to $3.2050. Iveda reported pricing of $8.0 million public offering, uplisting to Nasdaq and reverse stock split.
  • Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) dropped 14.4% to $10.85.
  • AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) fell 13.8% to $3.9450. AeroClean Technologies recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.13 per share.
  • Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) dropped 13.3% to $8.59.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) fell 13% to $55.03 amid Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchasing a 9.2% stake in competitor Twitter.
  • Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) dipped 12.7% to $6.92. This new issue opened for trade on Friday of last week.
  • NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) declined 10.2% to $6.23. Credit Suisse recently downgraded NextDecade from Outperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $3 to $7.5.
  • Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) fell 9.4% to $1.2950 after jumping 29% on Friday.
  • Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) dropped 9.4% to $5.20. Sharps Compliance named Pat Mulloy as CEO.
  • Matson, Inc. (NASDAQ: MATX) dipped 7.2% to $107.26.
  • Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) shares fell 7.2% to $2.4399. Hudson Capital shares jumped 36% on Friday after the company announced it sold its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hong Kong Internet Financial Services, to private investors.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

