48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Aptorum Group Limited (NYSE: APM) shares jumped 38.5% to close at $1.69 on Thursday after the company announced it received FDA Orphan Drug designation for its SACT-1 repurposed drug for the treatment of neuroblastoma.
- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) gained 21.8% to settle at $3.13. Hillstream BioPharma Director Leonard Mazur recently acquired a total of 123733 shares at an average price of $3.36.
- AMTD International Inc. (NASDAQ: HKIB) jumped 16.6% to close at $4.70. AMTD International announced acquisition of L'Officiel Inc., a global fashion media holding group.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) rose 16% to close at $6.44. Adagio Therapeutics recently summarized recent findings reported in three separate publications that show ADG20 has neutralization activity against Omicron.
- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) gained 15.9% to settle at $1.31. Amesite announced partnership with Cathie Wood's Innovation Foundation.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) gained 15.2% to close at $0.8950.
- Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRAG) jumped 14.7% to close at $5.40.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) gained 14.2% to settle at $4.82. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel said with the completion of the latest acquisition of True Digital Security into the company's family of cybersecurity businesses, its revenue for the trailing 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2021 surged to around $45.5 million.
- CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) climbed 11.7% to close at $26.44 on Thursday. CIRCOR International said Scott Buckhout will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer.
- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) rose 11.7% to close at $8.22. Barclays, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a $7 price target.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) gained 11.7% to settle at $3.54. Autonomy launched Tesla Model 3 EV subscription program.
- Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) jumped 11.5% to settle at $15.00 after the company announced a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to accelerate the development of future highly automated driving technologies for Mercedes passenger cars.
- Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PCOM) gained 11.4% to close at $16.87 after the company issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) shares rose 11.4% to close at $3.33 after the company signed a letter of intent to acquire Avila Security Corporation for $1 million in cash and the greater of 739,650 shares of restricted common stock or $2.5 million of restricted common stock.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) jumped 10.9% to close at $9.23.
- Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) climbed 9.8% to close at $6.29 after the company announced stockholder approval of a merger agreement.
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) rose 9.4% to close at $15.00.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) jumped 8.8% to close at $2.96. Gamida recently announced plans to initiate a rolling BLA submission for Omidubicel and a full BLA submission is on track for the first half of 2022.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) gained 8.5% to close at $6.88 after the company announced a $50 million buyback.
- Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) shares gained 7.4% to close at $25.21.
- Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OLK) gained 6.8% to close at $13.95. Olink Holding said it will use Olink® Explore 3072 to analyze 1,000 patient samples from a new cohort study in China.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) rose 6.5% to close at $77.00. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the People's Bank of China cut key lending rates.
- IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) rose 5.8% to close at $2.36 after dipping more than 10% on Wednesday.
- Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) jumped 5% to close at $7.14. Absci recently announced a research collaboration with Merck.
Losers
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) shares tumbled 38.3% to close at $3.99 on Thursday after the company announced it has received a notice of delisting from Nasdaq.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) dipped 23.9% to close at $24.22 following a CNBC report suggesting the company is temporarily halting production of its connected fitness products as a result of waning consumer demand.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) fell 20.8% to close at $37.66. Valneva shares jumped 45% on Wednesday after results from an initial laboratory study demonstrated that serum antibodies induced by three doses of Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001, neutralize the omicron variant.
- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) dropped 20.3% to settle at $1.18.
- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV) dipped 19.4% to close at $3.19. Splash Beverage Group jumped 22% on Wednesday after the company announced it has received authorization to sell its Pulpoloco Sangria line in 187 of Ralph's Grocery stores.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) dropped 18.5% to close at $3.70. Revelation Biosciences said first group of patients have been dosed in Phase 2b viral challenge study to assess efficacy of intranasal REVTx-99 for the prevention of H3N2 influenza infection.
- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) fell 18.3% to close at $4.14.
- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) shares fell 18.1% to close at $1.36 after the company reported pricing of $14.25 million underwritten public offering.
- BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) dropped 17.3% to close at $5.36.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) dipped 16.7% to close at $5.10 after jumping 45% on Wednesday. EH Hutton, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $6 price target.
- EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) dropped 16.2% to close at $4.55.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) fell 16.1% to close at $2.39. Leap Therapeutics recently said it will present updated data from the DisTinGuish Phase 2a study of DKN-01, in combination with tislelizumab in gastric or gastric gastroesophageal junction cancer (G/GEJ).
- TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) dropped 15.3% to close at $30.13. Spruce Point named the stock as new short call with '50% downside,' setting a $18 price target.
- Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GLS) fell 15.2% to settle at $4.70.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) fell 15% to close at $3.87. Cardiff Oncology recently announced data from its lead clinical program evaluating onvansertib in combination with standard-of-care FOLFIRI/bevacizumab.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) dropped 15% to close at $0.2601. HC Wainwright & Co recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $2 price target.
- BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBD) fell 14.7% to close at $2.85.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) dropped 14.6% to settle at $1.70.
- Pluristem Therapeutics and Tnuva recently announced a collaboration to establish a cultured food platform.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) dipped 13.5% to close at $1.92.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 12% to close at $1.47.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) fell 10.7% to close at $0.75. The company announced it received FDA Orphan Drug designation for its multi-antigen target T cell therapy for pancreatic cancer.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 13.3% to close at $3.93 after declining around 13% on Wednesday.
- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) shares fell 9.8% to close at $29.53.
- AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) fell 8.9% to close at $1.9946.
