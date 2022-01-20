4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: Crexendo, Performant Financial And More

Silver prices surged above $24 per troy ounce for the first time in more than two months and investors also focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Crexendo

The Trade: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G Mihaylo acquired a total of 3000 shares at an average price of $4.43. To acquire these shares, it cost $13,280.70.

(NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G Mihaylo acquired a total of 3000 shares at an average price of $4.43. To acquire these shares, it cost $13,280.70. What’s Happening: The company’s stock jumped 266% over the past six months.

The company’s stock jumped 266% over the past six months. What Crexendo Does: Crexendo Inc is a provider of cloud communications, UCaaS, call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services.

Cyclo Therapeutics

The Trade : Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO N. Scott Fine acquired a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $3.89. The insider spent $19,450.00 to buy those shares.

: (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO N. Scott Fine acquired a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $3.89. The insider spent $19,450.00 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Cyclo Therapeutics recently filed for U.S. patent titled 'Methods For Treating Alzheimer's Disease.'

: Cyclo Therapeutics recently filed for U.S. patent titled 'Methods For Treating Alzheimer's Disease.' What Cyclo Therapeutics Does: Cyclo Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology firm. The company develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease. Its lead drug candidate, Trappsol Cyclo, treats Niemann-Pick Type C disease (NPC).

Entera Bio

The Trade : Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Director Sean Ellis acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $2.81. To acquire these shares, it cost $28,050.00.

: (NASDAQ:ENTX) Director Sean Ellis acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $2.81. To acquire these shares, it cost $28,050.00. What’s Happening : Entera Bio recently announced successful EB613 end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA.

: Entera Bio recently announced successful EB613 end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA. What Entera Bio Does: Entera Bio Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical need.

Performant Financial