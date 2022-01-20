38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares rose 29.8% to $0.2550. Baudax Bio, last month, announced a $4.2 million registered direct offering.
- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) gained 29.1% to $9.50. Barclays, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a $7 price target.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) shares jumped 26.8% to $3.7899 after the company signed a letter of intent to acquire Avila Security Corporation for $1 million in cash and the greater of 739,650 shares of restricted common stock or $2.5 million of restricted common stock.
- Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) surged 17.5% to $15.80 after the company announced a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to accelerate the development of future highly automated driving technologies for Mercedes passenger cars.
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) gained 17.3% to $16.08.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) rose 16.2% to $9.67.
- Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) jumped 16.2% to $8.61. authID.ai announced the launch of Verified™ Platform Version 2.4.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) rose 15.6% to $4.5791.
- Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OLK) gained 14.8% to $15.00. Olink Holding said it will use Olink® Explore 3072 to analyze 1,000 patient samples from a new cohort study in China.
- Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) jumped 14% to $7.75. Absci recently announced a research collaboration with Merck.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) surged 13.9% to $3.0989. Gamida recently announced plans to initiate a rolling BLA submission for Omidubicel and a full BLA submission is on track for the first half of 2022.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) jumped 13.7% to $7.21 after the company announced a $50 million buyback.
- Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) gained 13.4% to $6.49 after the company announced stockholder approval of a merger agreement.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares jumped 12.5% to $4.49.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) jumped 12.1% to $2.6305.
- IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) rose 12.1% to $2.50 after dipping more than 10% on Wednesday.
- Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) shares rose 11.6% to $26.20.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) gained 11% to $30.77.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) rose 10.6% to $79.93. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the People's Bank of China cut key lending rates.
- CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) gained 10.2% to $26.09. CIRCOR International said Scott Buckhout will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 8.6% to $5.45 after declining around 9% on Wednesday.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares gained 7.2% to $68.87. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the People's Bank of China cut key lending rates.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) rose 5.4% to $134.60. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cut key lending rates to support the Chinese economy.
Losers
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) shares dipped 41.1% to $3.81 after the company announced it has received a notice of delisting from Nasdaq.
- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) shares fell 24.7% to $1.2499 after the company reported pricing of $14.25 million underwritten public offering.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) fell 24.3% to $4.6320 after jumping 45% on Wednesday. EH Hutton, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $6 price target.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) fell 20.4% to $37.83. Valneva shares jumped 45% on Wednesday after results from an initial laboratory study demonstrated that serum antibodies induced by three doses of Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001, neutralize the omicron variant.
- TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) dropped 16.6% to $29.65. Spruce Point named the stock as new short call with '50% downside,' setting a $18 price target.
- BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBD) fell 15.8% to $2.81.
- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV) dropped 13.8% to $3.41. Splash Beverage Group jumped 22% on Wednesday after the company announced it has received authorization to sell its Pulpoloco Sangria line in 187 of Ralph's Grocery stores.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) dropped 12.7% to $3.9626. Revelation Biosciences said first group of patients have been dosed in Phase 2b viral challenge study to assess efficacy of intranasal REVTx-99 for the prevention of H3N2 influenza infection.
- BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) dropped 12.2% to $5.69.
- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) shares fell 11.1% to $29.11.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) dipped 10.3% to $4.0801. Cardiff Oncology recently announced data from its lead clinical program evaluating onvansertib in combination with standard-of-care FOLFIRI/bevacizumab.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) fell 9.5% to $0.7597. The company announced it received FDA Orphan Drug designation for its multi-antigen target T cell therapy for pancreatic cancer.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 9.3% to $4.11 after declining around 13% on Wednesday.
- AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) dropped 8.6% to $2.0012.
- Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) fell 8.3% to $7.28. Vaxxinity recently announced the first Parkinson's disease patient has been dosed in Part B of a Phase 1 clinical trial of UB-312.
