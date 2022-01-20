 Skip to main content

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 4:17am   Comments
Gainers

  • Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares surged 65.7% to close at $25.92 on Wednesday after the company announced it will be acquired by UCB for approximately $1.9 billion.
  • G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) jumped 45.4% to close at $6.12. EH Hutton, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $6 price target.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) gained 45% to close at $47.52 after results from an initial laboratory study demonstrated that serum antibodies induced by three doses of Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001, neutralize the omicron variant.
  • Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) surged 41.1% to settle at $2.30 after the company announced significant increases across several key metrics for its SleepImage Home Sleep Apnea Tests.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) gained 31.5% to close at $1.67.
  • NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTS) jumped 25.9% to close at $12.59 after the company priced its IPO at $10 per share.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) gained 22.9% to close at $0.4875. Evofem Biosciences achieved preliminary net product sales of $3.5 million in Q4 FY21, more than double in Q3 FY21.
  • Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) shares rose 22.5% to close at $2.72. Gamida Cell announced that following receipt of positive Type B meeting correspondence from the FDA. The company said it plans to initiate a rolling biologics license application submission for omidubicel, a potentially life-saving treatment for patients with blood cancers in need of stem cell transplant.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) gained 22% to settle at $2.16.
  • Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBEV) rose 21.9% to settle at $3.96 after the company announced it has received authorization to sell its Pulpoloco Sangria line in 187 of Ralph's Grocery stores.
  • Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) gained 21.6% to close at $0.6290 after the company signed two additional franchise agreements in the Mississippi market.
  • Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) surged 20.7% to settle at $1.98.
  • Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA) 19.9% to settle at $19.50.
  • Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE: VINE) gained 19.6% to close at $6.70 after jumping around 9% on Tuesday. Fresh Vine Wine recently announced a partnership with CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar.
  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) jumped 19.3% to close at $8.17. Fusion Pharmaceuticals recently announced a research collaboration with 48Hour Discovery to develop peptide-based radiopharmaceuticals.
  • New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE: NEWP) gained 17.7% to close at $3.20.
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) rose 16.7% to settle at $3.00.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) gained 16.3% to close at $4.20.
  • International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE: THM) gained 15.8% to close at $0.8525.
  • Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) jumped 15.3% to close at $21.04.
  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) rose 13.7% to settle at $13.71. The San Francisco-based digital financial services company said Tuesday it had gained approvals from key regulators to become a full-fledged bank.
  • Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDIB) gained 13.4% to close at $22.70.
  • Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) surged 11.8% to close at $5.78. HC Wainwright & Co. recently maintained Hecla Mining with a Buy and lowered the price target from $7.5 to $7.25.
  • Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) climbed 11.7% to settle at $4.67. Endeavour Silver recently announced plans to acquire The Pitarrilla Project for $70 million in cash and stock.
  • SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) gained 11.3% to close at $8.65.
  • Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) gained 11.3% to close at $11.35. Gatos Silver recently said Q4 silver production up 35% from the previous quarter.
  • Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) rose 8.4% to close at $28.18.
  • Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) gained 7.9% to close at $7.94. Vaxxinity recently announced the first Parkinson's disease patient has been dosed in Part B of a Phase 1 clinical trial of UB-312.
  • Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) shares rose 6.6% to close at $3.73.

 

Losers

  • Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares fell 25.9% to close at $4.55 on Wednesday after the company posted new data from Phase 1b/2 trial of onvansertib combined with standard-of-care (SOC) FOLFIRI/bevacizumab for second-line KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
  • OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) shares fell 24.2% to close at $2.0550. OncoCyte announced a development and co-marketing agreement for two distributed in vitro diagnostic assays on Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Ion Torrent Genexus System.
  • Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) dipped 23.8% to settle at $6.10.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) dropped 21.1% to close at $1.83. Petros Pharmaceuticals recently launcheed 2 self-selection studies for erectile dysfunction drug STENDRA.
  • Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) dipped 17% to settle at $3.31 after the company lowered its FY22 sales forecast.
  • electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) fell 16.3% to close at $0.6901. ElectroCore filed for mixed shelf of up to $75 million.
  • Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMTX) fell 16.1% to settle at $2.0550 after the company reported partial clinical hold by the US FDA on multidose clinical trials for YTX-7739.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) shares dropped 16.1% to close at $4.22.
  • Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTE) fell 15.7% to close at $12.85. Kinnate Biopharma announced FDA clearance of investigational drug application for KIN-3248.
  • Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) dropped 15.6% to close at $55.66.
  • NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) fell 14.4% to close at $5.45. NeuroMetrix, on Tuesday, announced its Quell technology received Breakthrough Designation from the FDA for reducing moderate to severe symptoms of chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy.
  • PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) dropped 14% to settle at $0.6174. PolarityTE recently announced the FDA has approved its investigational new drug application for the evaluation of SkinTE for the treatment of chronic cutaneous ulcers.
  • EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) fell 13.5% to close at $5.43. EQRx, along with its partner CStone Pharmaceuticals has announced data from Phase 3 GEMSTONE-302 trial of sugemalimab plus chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for stage IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) dipped 13.4% to close at $2.00.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares fell 12.9% to close at $2.83 after jumping over 12% on Tuesday.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) dropped 12.7% to close at $4.53 after jumping over 27% on Tuesday.
  • Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) dipped 12.4% to close at $6.90.
  • Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) dropped 11% to close at $8.01.
  • Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) shares fell 10.4% to close at $3.10 after jumping more than 5% on Tuesday.
  • DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) fell 10.2% to close at $2.99. DatChat shares jumped over 38% on Tuesday after the company announced it has initiated the development of a new platform that will leverage DatChat technology to share and protect NFTs, documents, audio and video files and messages.
  • Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) fell 9.8% to settle at $1.56. Venus Concept announced it received 510(k) clearance from the FDA to market the Venus BlissMAX device in the United States.
  • Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) fell 9.2% to settle at $3.84.
  • Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) shares fell 7.3% to close at $0.3060. Brickell Biotech shares jumped over 58% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $2 price target.

