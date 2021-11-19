 Skip to main content

33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares jumped 75.4% to $9.17. Greenland Technologies highlighted the launch of second electric industrial vehicle line: GEL-1800 Front Loader.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) gained 46.8% to $10.21 on continued upward momentum after the company announced the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for Lomecel-B for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.
  • Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) shares climbed 42.2% to $16.07 after gaining over 8% on Thursday.
  • UWM Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UWMC) shares rose 21.9% to $6.73 after the company announced plans to accelerate buyback in public market in lieu of previously announced secondary offering and concurrent stock repurchase.
  • SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) jumped 14.8% to $7.10. SCYNEXIS recently posted a Q3 net loss of C$1.252 million.
  • Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) gained 14.6% to $5.10. Popular Twitter accounts Zack Morris mentioned a $10+ price target in stock.
  • Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) gained 13.5% to $3.2701.
  • Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKYA) surged 13.2% to $12.86. Akoya Biosciences recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.31 per share.
  • Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) rose 11.8% to $703.39 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong forecast for FY22.
  • AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) gained 11.8% to $26.23. The company late Tuesday announced a partial early IPO lock-up release.
  • Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) jumped 11.7% to $12.38. Rover reported the pricing of follow-on offering by selling stockholders.
  • Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) gained 11.5% to $8.00.
  • Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) jumped 10% to $13.82 after the company reported Q4 results and raised dividend from $0.07 to $0.10 per share.
  • Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) surged 9.9% to $51.74.
  • Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) gained 7.6% to $10.66. Arrival upsized its public follow-on offering to 32.37 million ordinary shares (previously 25 million shares) at a public offering price of $9.50 per share.
  • Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) rose 5.9% to $2.34 after the company announced a multi-year electric vehicle charging station engineering contract.

Losers

  • Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) shares tumbled 51.8% to $5.84 after the company reported topline results from the Phase 2 trial of CBP-201 administered subcutaneously (SC) to adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The data showed that the trial met its primary efficacy endpoint, with statistically significant improvements in the disease severity index score from baseline to Week 16.
  • Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) dropped 35.6% to $2.3750 after the company reported the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10 million units, with each being sold at $3 per unit.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) fell 35.3% to $1.9738 after gaining 10% on Thursday.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) fell 24.7% to $2.9201. RedHill Biopharma priced its 4.7 million ADS offering for gross proceeds of $15.5 million.
  • AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) fell 19% to $2.53 after the company priced the public secondary offering of 11.2 million shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at $2.10 per share.
  • VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) dropped 18.8% to $12.33 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) declined 13.3% to $49.91 after the company announced its third-quarter financial results and warned of persisting global supply chain constraints.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) dipped 11.6% to $22.03. Olema Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.45 per share.
  • Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) fell 11.5% to $9.44 after the company reported pricing of 8 million share secondary offering at $9.50 per share.
  • Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE: CRT) dropped 11.4% to $11.51.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) fell 10.7% to $26.43.
  • UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) dropped 9.4% to $2.9450. UpHealth and Yale New Haven Health recently disclosed a partnership to provide remote language interpretation services to patients with UpHealth's Martti™ solution.
  • Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) shares declined 9.1% to $4.45.
  • Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) fell 8.1% to $26.48 following Q3 results.
  • Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) shares fell 6.3% to $42.74 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) fell 4.9% to $113.71. Ross Stores reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for the current quarter.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares fell 4.4% to $151.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

