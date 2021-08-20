38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) shares jumped 175% to $17.33. Regencell Bioscience reported partial exercise of underwriter’s over-allotment option.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares climbed 45.8% to $6.27 after the company presented data from ongoing studies of its preventive vaccine against COVID-19, showing its modified virus Ankara - virus like particle platform, has a design strategy for vaccines that is expected to induce broader immunity through inclusion of multiple structural and nonstructural proteins from the target pathogen.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) gained 30% to $11.45 after the company reported its financial and operating results for the six months ending June 30, 2021, revealing revenues of over $2 million, compared to revenues of approximately $100 000 in the same period of last year.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) jumped 21.5% to $4.83 after gaining 12% on Thursday.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) shares gained 16.8% to $4.16. The company, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) surged 16.6% to $19.70 after the company posted a rise in Q2 sales.
- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) gained 12.4% to $4.0582. View recently announced it has postponed its Q2 earnings results amid the company's investigation concerning the adequacy of the company's previously disclosed warranty accrual.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 12.2% to $0.5633.
- Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) gained 12.1% to $14.82. The company recently posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares rose 12.1% to $5.39 after the company disclosed an integration with Criteo's Commerce Media Platform.
- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) gained 12.1% to $9.99. The company recent said its revenue rose 144% year-on-year.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) jumped 12% to $4.00.
- Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA) jumped 11.5% to $39.94.
- Rockley Photonics Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: RKLY) rose 9.3% to $8.10. The company recently reported Q2results.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) gained 8.9% to $14.04 after the company announced it signed an investment memorandum to establish a cryptocurrency mining joint venture for building another 200MW capacity in Kazakhstan.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) rose 8.3% to $0.7210 after surging 12% on Thursday.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) rose 7.4% to $1.8050 after the company announced it was awarded a $13.1 million grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) gained 7.4% to $58.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results, and also comps were up 6.9% year over year.
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) rose 4.5% to $11.99. The European Commission (EC) has approved FibroGen and Astellas Pharma's Evrenzo (roxadustat) for anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD), just days after the FDA turned down the drug. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from Underperform to Market Perform.
Losers
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) shares dipped 54.7% to $0.6740 after the company reported pricing of $40 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) fell 47.5% to $0.64 after the company priced a 35.29 million share offering of common stock and warrants at $0.85 per unit.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares dipped 27.6% to $2.57. Endo International, earlier during the month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) declined 25.2% to $2.3950 after the company reported a $140 million public offering.
- Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) shares fell 19% to $0.5755. Eros STX Global and Amazon.com Prime Video recently forged a multi-year first window output deal in South Africa.
- San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) dropped 18% to $4.1250. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust said it will not declare a monthly cash distribution for August.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) fell 17.6% to $70.54 after the company announced interim data from its FT596 and FT516 programs for patients with relapsed / refractory B-cell lymphoma.
- Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) dipped 11.7% to $23.20 following Q2 results.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) fell 11.4% to $3.39 after gaining over 22% on Thursday. Ensysce Biosciences recently reported a Q2 net loss of $1 million.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) dipped 11.4% to $12.26. Goldman Sachs downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $17 to $10.
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) fell 10.9% to $2.2099. NLS Pharmaceutics recently received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for patent application No. 16/083,131.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) fell 10.4% to $7.30. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares gained over 50% on Thursday in reaction to the launch of two new dental products.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) dropped 10.3% to $39.83 as the company reported a $104.2 million private placement.
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) fell 10.3% to $9.18.
- Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND) fell 10% to $17.80 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) dropped 9.5% to $252.74 as hearing Cleveland Research says co showing signs of slowed growth from Q1
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) fell 9.3% to $0.8211 after gaining more than 4% on Thursday.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares fell 8.4% to $3.3794. Biocept recently announced new data from a study assessing its cerebrospinal fluid assay, CNSide.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) fell 5.2% to $120.07. Ross Stores reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company said its sees Q3 earnings of $0.61 to $0.69 per share.
