46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) shares climbed 189.5% to close at $9.90 on Wednesday after surging over 15% on Tuesday.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) surged 67.4% to settle at $7.20.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) shares gained 49.2% to close at $22.90. Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 265% on Tuesday after the company announced that it received a written pre-investigational new drug response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for MMS019.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) jumped 23.8% to close at $32.51. Agrify recently announced financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, revealing 203% revenue improvement from the same period in 2020.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) gained 22.6% to settle at $7.16 after dropping 15% on Tuesday.
- MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) gained 22.4% to close at $5.96. MDJM announced the establishment of a joint venture company for asset management business to implement global expansion strategy.
- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) rose 22.3% to settle at $9.39. Helbiz recently announced the launch of its first electric scooter intended for sale, Helbiz One.
- Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) gained 22.1% to close at $6.80. Grove entered into AI industry in a strategic partnership with Alfi.
- Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) surged 21.6% to close at $16.00. The company recently posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) gained 16.7% to settle at $355.98 after several analysts maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price targets, respectively, following the company's strong Q2 earnings results.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) surged 15.6% to close at $5.40 following strong quarterly sales.
- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPID) jumped 15.2% to settle at $20.60. Rapid Micro Biosystems is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 26, 2021.
- ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) surged 14.7% to settle at $8.90. The company recently reported a narrower quarterly loss.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) rose 14.6% to settle at $3.62.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares surged 14.5% to close at $3.40.
- Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) jumped 14.4% to settle at $4.92. Jowell Global is expected to hold Annual General Meeting of Stockholders on September 10, 2021.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) shares gained 13.6% to close at $8.61. The company, last week, reported Q1 results.
- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) surged 13.5% to settle at $3.88. The company is scheduled to release quarterly earnings today.
- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) gained 13.4% to close at $4.84. Cloopen Group, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) gained 12.6% to close at $0.8330 after the company reported a rise in Q2 earnings and sales results.
- Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) rose 12.2% to close at $80.06 after the company announced upbeat Q2 results and raised its guidance.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) rose 11.6% to close at $3.36.
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) shares rose 10.9% to close at $0.5734 after the company reported financial results for the second quarter.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) gained 10.7% to settle at $3.00. The company recently reported a FY21 loss of $0.68 per share.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) rose 10.5% to settle at $6.87. The company released Q2 results yesterday.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) rose 10.4% to close at $3.30.
- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) rose 10.3% to close at $8.40. The FDA has cleared BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) System to reduce comorbid anxiety symptoms in adult patients with depression, also known as anxious depression.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) gained 10.2% to close at $1.03 after tumbling over 16% on Tuesday. The company recent reported a loss for its second quarter.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) jumped 9.6% to settle at $199.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) rose 5.8% to close at $36.71. Couchbase is expected to report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2021 on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
Losers
- Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) shares dipped 19% to close at $12.15 on Wednesday after the company posted Q2 earnings results. Non-GAAP loss per ADS of $(0.04), while the company reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 118% year-on-year to $84.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $78 million. Tuya sees Q3 revenue of $83 million - $86 million below the analyst consensus of $109.9 million.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) fell 18.1% to settle at $132.06 despite reporting upbeat earnings and sales for the first quarter.
- Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) fell 14.8% to close at $22.99. The company, last week, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
- Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ: WAVE) fell 12.7% to close at $8.37. Eco Wave Power Global jumped 18% on Tuesday after the company entered into a collaboration agreement with the Procurement Administration in the Israeli Ministry of Defense for the Israeli Navy, to examine the feasibility of installing the Eco Wave Power technology in the Bases of the Navy.
- Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) shares fell 11.1% to close at $24.14.
- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) declined 11% to close at $20.60 as the company priced its 2 million share common stock offering at $21 per share.
- Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) fell 10.8% to settle at $20.58. The company recently reported a rise in quarterly earnings.
- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) dipped 10.4% to close at $7.45.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) fell 10.3% to settle at $3.85. Performant Financial priced its public offering of 10.525 million shares at $3.80 per share.
- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) fell 9.7% to settle at $6.24.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) fell 9.6% to close at $3.00.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) dipped 9.6% to settle at $9.98. Co-Diagnostics recently said Q2 revenue increased 14% Y/Y to $27.4 million.
- Cree, Inc.. (NASDAQ: CREE) dropped 9.2% to close at $78.36. Cree reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued Q2 sales guidance with a midpoint below analyst estimates. The company’s Wolfspeed business and STMicroelectronics also expanded their existing 150mm silicon carbide wafer supply agreement.
- CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) fell 8.5% to close at $41.63 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY22 EPS guidance below estimates.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) fell 6.5% to close at $94.00 following downbeat quarterly sales,
- BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) declined 6.2% to settle at $61.21 after the company agreed to sell its oil and gas business to Woodside Petroleum.
