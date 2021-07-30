41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares jumped 90.6% to $7.84 after the company said the FDA has granted its eryaspase fast track designation for the treatment of acute lymphocytic leukemia patients who have developed hypersensitivity reactions to E. coli-derived pegylated asparaginase.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) gained 52% to $9.03 amid earlier comments from former FDA Commissioner he 'wouldn't be surprised' if 1m/day are being infected with delta variant.
- Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ: RLYB) shares climbed 46.7% to $20.69. Rallybio priced its IPO at $13 per share.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares jumped 27.1% to $339.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 guidance.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) surged 22.5% to $7.92. Marin Software will report financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the closing bell today.
- Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) jumped 13.6% to $56.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also raised its FY22 EPS and sales guidance.
- Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) gained 13.3% to $18.12 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $30 price target.
- Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) surged 12.8% to $13.70 after reporting Q2 results.
- Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) rose 12.6% to $44.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY21 sales guidance.
- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) gained 12.5% to $3.88.
- Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) surged 12.1% to $95.30 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) gained 12% to $34.33.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) jumped 10.6% to $5.86. One Stop Systems is expected to report Q2 earnings on August 12.
- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) gained 10.5% to $26.35. Bioventus Incannounced an agreement to buy Misonix in a cash-and-stock deal.
- Ucommune International Ltd(NASDAQ: UK) shares rose 10% to $1.21 as the company signed a cooperation agreement for asset-light project at the Beijing Asia Financial Center.
- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) gained 9.1% to $348.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance with a midpoint above analyst estimates.
- Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) surged 9.1% to $48.50 following Q2 results.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares rose 4.5% to $1.7869. The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Ardelyx marketing application seeking approval for tenapanor to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) shares tumbled 31.5% to $3.77.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) fell 20.4% to $10.79 after jumping 48% on Thursday. Intec Pharma recently reported a $30 million private placement.
- Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) dipped 18.8% to $28.39. Icosavax priced an upsized $182 million IPO, which had initially penciled in a $100 million raise.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 18.2% to $3.19. Atossa Therapeutics, earlier during the month, said it received regulatory approval to open clinical study of AT-H201 in Australia.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) dropped 18.1% to $58.98. Pinterest reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its second quarter on Thursday. However, the company reported weaker-than-expected growth in monthly active users and issued bearish revenue forecast for the third quarter. JP Morgan and Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock.
- ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) dropped 17.3% to $3.00.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) fell 17.3% to $4.38 after jumping 65% on Thursday. Xenetic Biosciences recently reported closing of $12.5 million private placement priced at a premium to market.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) dropped 16% to $29.92.
- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell 14.8% to $49.02 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY21 guidance.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) dropped 14.6% to $67.19. IGM Biosciences appointed Chris H. Takimoto, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.C.P., to the role of Chief Medical Officer.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) fell 14% to $2.0703. NanoVibronix recently announced it received registration approval for UroShield from TGA Australia.
- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) fell 13.4% to $20.05.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) dipped 13.3% to $14.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) fell 11.8% to $132.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) dropped 11.3% to $3.78 following downbeat Q2 results.
- US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL) fell 10.9% to $34.00 after the company reported a wider quarterly loss.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares fell 9.1% to $0.7894 after jumping over 16% on Thursday. The company recently received a Complete Response Letter from the Food and Drug Administration requesting at least 1 additional trial.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares fell 8.9% to $179.22 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) dropped 8.8% to $10.27 following Q2 results.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 7.4% to $3,334.07. Amazon.com reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: POLY) dipped 7.2% to $30.36 after the company issued Q2 guidance below estimates.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares fell 7% to $2.26 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) fell 6.1% to $2.63 after jumping over 15% on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas