44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 12:03pm   Comments
Gainers

  • NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares jumped 47.6% to $2.8198 after the company announced it received registration approval for UroShield from TGA Australia.
  • LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) shares jumped 46.1% to $23.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised guidance.
  • Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares jumped 25.7% to $11.51. Intec Pharma recently reported a $30 million private placement.
  • Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) gained 23% to $4.00 on abnormally-high volume. The company, last week, reported Q2 results.
  • MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) gained 17.1% to $7.42.
  • Huttig Building Products, Inc.(NASDAQ: HBP) shares rose 16.6% to $6.80 after reporting Q2 earnings.
  • Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) shares climbed 15.7% to $14.23. Bon Natural Life said it 'broke ground' on its third production facility in Yumen City's Material Chemical Industrial Park.
  • Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFH) surged 14.3% to $23.97. Dream Finders Homes is expected to release Q2 results on August 10.
  • Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) rose 13.7% to $42.80 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and issued strong FY21 earnings forecast.
  • Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) surged 13.3% to $2.3799 after reporting quarterly results.
  • Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) gained 12.3% to $107.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) surged 11.8% to $69.80 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised FY21 guidance .
  • Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ: THRM) rose 11.8% to $80.69 following strong Q2 results.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) gained 11.8% to $8.95 after jumping over 35% on Wednesday.
  • SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) jumped 10.3% to $9.50 after dipping 22% on Wednesday.
  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) rose 9.7% to $9.01 after the company announced FDA clearance of the IND for FPI-1966 for the treatment of head, neck and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor 3.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) gained 9.4% to $102.15.
  • iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) surged 8.4% to $6.28. iSpecimen announced the launch of Enhanced Custom Collection Service.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) rose 5.2% to $14.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) rose 5% to $9.31 after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company is considering going private.

 

Losers

  • Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) shares dipped 44.4% to $60.80 after the company presented new clinical and biomarker data at the 2021 Alzheimer's Association International Conference.
  • Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) fell 35.4% to $5.30 after the company announced initial data from the dose escalation portion of its ongoing Phase 1b trial evaluating ATRC-101 in select solid tumor types, showing the investigational asset was well-tolerated. Preliminary biomarker data supported the proposed mechanism of action found in preclinical studies.
  • Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) dropped 19.1% to $11.59.
  • Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) fell 16.6% to $10.98 after the company issued Q3 2021 and FY21 revenue guidance below estimates.
  • 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) dipped 16.6% to $22.22.
  • Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) dropped 15.9% to $2.38 after the company announced pricing of a $25 million public offering of common stock.
  • Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) fell 15.1% to $97.23 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued weak Q3 guidance.
  • Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) dropped 13.4% to $7.69 following Q2 results.
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) dropped 13.1% to $10.06 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
  • RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) fell 12.6% to $3.32.
  • Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) dropped 11.7% to $115.06 following weak quarterly earnings.
  • Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) declined 10.9% to $5.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) fell 10.1% to $4.50.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) dropped 9.3% to $12.98 following Q2 results.
  • PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) dipped 8.2% to $133.30 after reporting Q3 results.
  • China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) fell 6.9% to $1.3780. China Natural Resources recently announced it has agreed to acquire Precise Space-Time Technology for consideration of approximately US$16.1 million.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 6% to $127.35. S&P Cassava Sciences reported positive biomarker data from an open-label study of simufilam, its investigational drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
  • Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) fell 6% to $41.11 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) fell 5.4% to $109.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) shares fell 5.3% to $65.03 following quarterly results.
  • CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) shares fell 5% to $6.65 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell 4.7% to $287.90. Paypal posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the current quarter.
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) fell 3.4% to $360.52. Facebook reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company saw its daily active users grow 7% year-over-year to 1.91 billion in the quarter. Monthly active users increased 7% to 2.9 billion. Facebook said its third- and fourth-quarter revenue growth rates could decelerate “significantly” due to going against tough comp periods from the prior year.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) shares fell 3.1% to $44.74 after the Financial Times reported Softbank is selling 45 million shares in the ride-hailing company.

