40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) jumped 63.7% to $323.63. Software investment firm Thoma Bravo inked an agreement to acquire e-commerce shipping solutions provider Stamps.com in an all-cash transaction valued at $6.6 billion.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares jumped 62.4% to $35.55 as traders play the stock as a high-short interest name.
- Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares jumped 50% to $1.08 after the company reported 1H sales through Amazon of $5.48 million, up 118% year over year.
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) shares climbed 37% to $3.75. after the company announced top-line clinical data from the extension cohort of Phase 1b trial of Belapectin in combination with Merck & Co’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic melanoma and head & neck cancer.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) surged 35% to $16.79 after dropping 17% on Thursday.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) jumped 27.7% to $5.89 as the company priced its IPO at $5 per unit.
- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) gained 27.5% to $5.10 after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) rose 24.4% to $3.21.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) surged 20.2% to $24.31.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares rose 19.8% to $16.47 after the company reported that the board authorized debt refinancing.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) gained 18.6% to $13.57.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) gained 17.7% to $5.99 after jumping around 24% on Thursday. The company recently highlightsed completion of lap-band manufacturing transition to Massachusetts-based manufacturer.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) jumped 15.8% to $9.51.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) surged 15.4% to $22.51.
- 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) gained 14.7% to $18.37.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) gained 14.4% to $63.18.
- indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) surged 12% to $9.26. indie Semiconductor is expected to discuss its Q2 2021 results and business outlook on August 10, 2021.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) gained 11.8% to $11.02.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares rose 10.8% to $2.6250 after the company said it received a $2.9 million follow-on order for a FOX-XP™ Wafer Level Test and Burn-in system and multiple WaferPak™ Contactors for production test.
- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) surged 10.3% to $56.83 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised profit forecast for FY22.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) rose 8.2% to $3.71. Recon Technology’s Subsidiary FGS recently signed a cooperation agreement with Gao Deng.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares rose 7% to $2.48 after the company announced it was awarded the renewal of a multiyear supply agreement valued above $2.4 million.
- BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 4.3% to $216.78. Pfizer and BioNTech started designing version of COVID-19 vaccine specifically to combat Delta variant.
Losers
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares dipped 32.8% to $4.37 after jumping over 71% on Thursday.
- Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MITQ) tumbled 31.8% to $16.37 after jumping 700% on Thursday. Moving iMage Technologies priced its initial public offering of 4.2 million common shares at $3 per share.
- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) fell 30% to $6.47. The FDA has instituted a clinical hold on Sigilon Therapeutics Phase 1/2 study of SIG-001 in patients with severe or moderately severe hemophilia A.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) dropped 21.1% to $7.10 after reporting a loss for its fourth quarter.
- LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) fell 15.8% to $4.77 after surging 42% on Thursday.
- Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XTNT) shares fell 14.8% to $10.97. Shares of Xtant Medical gained 23% on Thursday on below-average volume.
- UTime Ltd (NASDAQ: UTME) fell 14.6% to $11.00 in pre-market trading. UTime shares jumped 43% on Thursday on abnormally high volume.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares fell 13.9% to $2.4015. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares gained 63% on Thursday after HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $22price target.
- Alterity Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ATHE) fell 12.4% to $1.7684 after climbing 28% on Thursday. The company's Australian-listed stock recently filed for a proposed offering of shares.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) dropped 10% to $2.8699. OncoSec Medical recent said it entered into a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Merck to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's TAVO with Merck's KEYTRUDA in a Phase 3 study.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) declined 9.4% to $4.44. An independent study recently showed 97% of Vivos patients achieved their desired treatment outcome.
- Data Storage Corp (NASDAQ: DTST) fell 9% to $9.10.
- Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) dropped 9% to $10.34.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) fell 8.6% to $4.7510 after gaining 14% on Thursday.
- Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) dropped 8.4% to $5.27.
- Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares fell 7.1% to $4.03. Creatd shares surged 39% on Thursday after a trader on social media noted high short interest in the stock.
- TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) shares fell 6.6% to $6.33. Tessco Technologies shares gained around 18% on Thursday after the company issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
