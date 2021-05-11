 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 11:04am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 37 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

  • Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID).
  • Ferro (NYSE:FOE)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 22.37% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

  • Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares set a new 52-week high of $172.16 on Tuesday, moving up 0.21%.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) shares set a new 52-week high of $337.07 on Tuesday, moving up 0.54%.
  • Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) shares were up 0.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $128.71.
  • Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) shares were down 0.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.19 for a change of down 0.78%.
  • Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) shares were up 0.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $69.73.
  • KT (NYSE:KT) shares were up 2.82% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.53.
  • Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.52%.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.64 on Tuesday, moving down 1.14%.
  • Domtar (NYSE:UFS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.22 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 14.01%.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.80 on Tuesday, moving up 0.71%.
  • XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares hit a yearly high of $70.42. The stock traded up 2.57% on the session.
  • Ferro (NYSE:FOE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 22.37%.
  • BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) shares hit a yearly high of $28.40. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.
  • Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.07 on Tuesday morning, moving up 7.38%.
  • Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $18.22. Shares traded up 9.61%.
  • Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) shares hit $18.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.72%.
  • Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.44. The stock was down 2.6% for the day.
  • Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGB) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.61. Shares traded up 0.43%.
  • GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX:GGN) shares were up 0.85% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.91.
  • Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) shares broke to $15.57 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.73. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.
  • UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) shares hit a yearly high of $56.79. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
  • Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.19. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
  • Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT) shares set a new yearly high of $7.74 this morning. The stock was up 7.61% on the session.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE:MVT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.99. Shares traded up 1.46%.
  • Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF) shares hit a yearly high of $24.77. The stock traded down 0.53% on the session.
  • PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PZC) shares broke to $11.16 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.9%.
  • Information Services (NASDAQ:III) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.20 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.59%.
  • Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) shares hit a yearly high of $13.94. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
  • First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) shares hit a yearly high of $13.10. The stock traded down 1.41% on the session.
  • Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) shares were up 4.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.69.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MPA) shares set a new yearly high of $15.80 this morning. The stock was down 0.13% on the session.
  • Western Asset Premier (NYSE:WEA) shares hit $14.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.08%.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.99. The stock was up 4.34% for the day.
  • Wells Fargo Utilities (AMEX:ERH) shares were up 0.11% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.17.
  • Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) shares set a new yearly high of $13.98 this morning. The stock was up 5.65% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

 

