Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 37 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.

(NASDAQ:SMID). Ferro (NYSE:FOE)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 22.37% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares set a new 52-week high of $172.16 on Tuesday, moving up 0.21%.

