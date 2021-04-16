 Skip to main content

38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2021 1:39pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) shares jumped 78.1% to $32.06 after the company priced its IPO at $18 per share.
  • General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) rose 55.8% to $18.96 after United Rentals announced plans to acquire the company for $19 per share in cash.
  • Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares jumped 43.9% to $4.13 after the company announced it signed a definitive merger agreement with SharpLink.
  • Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) gained 28.2% to $9.43. S3 Partners, an analytics firm that specializes in reporting market data, said in a report this week that Clover Health has a high short percent of float of 144.73%, which caught the attention of many retail traders on Twitter and Reddit.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) surged 15.2% to $14.31.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) jumped 14.8% to $13.37 after B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20 per share.
  • Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) gained 14.3% to $14.52.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) gained 14% to $4.819.
  • StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) rose 13.3% to $1.88. StoneMor, last month, announced plans to acquire four cemeteries for $5,395,000.
  • Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares rose 13% to $57.78. Lattice Semiconductor will replace PTC in the S&P MidCap 400, effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, April 20.
  • 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) rose 12% to $12.42.
  • Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP) gained 11.7% to $18.76. The company recently released Q4 results.
  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) surged 11.2% to $7.05 after the company said it paid $1 million towards acquisition of license for mRNA technology platform to develop genetically edited cells for multiple cancers and blood disorders.
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) jumped 10.2% to $2.27. ComSovereign Holding recently announced the acquisition of Innovation Digital for $8 million consisting of $1.6 million in cash and convertible debt and $6.4 million worth of shares.
  • PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) surged 9.5% to $168.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued Q2 EPS above analyst estimates.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped 8.7% to $219.73.
  • Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) shares rose 8.1% to $54.38. Progyny will replace Domtar Corp. in the S&P MidCap 400, effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, April 20.
  • Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) surged 7.6% to $35.35 following upbeat Q1 results.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares dipped 35.4% to $17.85 after the company reported a wider Q4 loss.
  • Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) fell 29.6% to $7.60 after climbing around 30% on Thursday. The company's 13D filing recently showed that Modell's Sporting Goods had reported a stake of 18.4% in the company.
  • PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) dropped 24.1% to $2.0050 after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 5,500,000 shares at $2.00 per share.
  • Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) fell 22.2% to $28.32 after jumping 507% on Thursday.
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) dropped 20.4% to $8.28. KLX Energy Services recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 19.7% to $0.8349 after dropping around 9% on Thursday.
  • Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) dropped 18.8% to $1.825.
  • Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) dipped 17.5% to $33.78 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a price target of $20 per share.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) dropped 17.5% to $27.70. Chemomab Therapeutics files for resale of up to 7.213 million ADSs by selling shareholders.
  • Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) dropped 16.5% to $6.45.
  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 15.4% to $3.84 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) dropped 15.1% to $10.02.
  • Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) fell 14% to $6.49.
  • RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) fell 13.7% to $3.76.
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) dropped 12.9% to $3.7707.
  • Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) slipped 11.8% to $7.23. Second Sight Medical filed prospectus related to offer and sale from time to time by selling shareholders up to 4.65 million shares of company’s common stock.
  • PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) dropped 10% to $3.0941.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) shares fell 8.3% to $2.8341 after dropping over 8% on Thursday.
  • Bit Digital, Inc.(NASDAQ: BTBT) fell 7.4% to $13.23 after Turkey announced the ban of Cryptocurrencies to purchase goods and services.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 7.2% to $44.66 after Turkey announced the ban of Cryptocurrencies to purchase goods and services.

