45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Elite Education Group International Ltd. (NASDAQ: EEIQ) shares jumped 665% to $30.60. The company, on Thursday, priced its 750,000 unit offering at $8 per unit.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares climbed 190% to $13.73. Chinese education stocks were trading sharply higher Friday morning, potentially following the Thursday IPO of a peer in the space, Elite Education.
- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) rose 77.2% to $2.3750. Chinese education stocks were trading sharply higher Friday morning, potentially following the Thursday IPO of a peer in the space, Elite Education.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) gained 47.5% to $5.65. Chinese education stocks were trading sharply higher Friday morning, potentially following the Thursday IPO of a peer in the space, Elite Education.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) shares gained 39.4% to $8.18. 180 Life Sciences reported availability of broadcast 'controlling inflammation to stop disease.'
- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) gained 34.5% to $21.53 after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) surged 26.6% to $25.84 after the company reported a deal whereby Wise Road Capital will take the company private at $29 per share in cash.
- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) gained 21.7% to $37.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong sales guidance.
- Banco Santadr Mc SA In de Bn Ml Gp (NYSE: BSMX) gained 19.6% to $5.61.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) surged 19.1% to $18.80.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) gained 19% to $5.71. The company recently reported upbeat quarterly sales.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) rose 18.7% to $0.8250.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) rose 18.5% to $ 2.3099 after the company, and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, signed a term sheet for CO2 transportation and storage in South Texas.
- Future FinTech Group Inc.. (NASDAQ: FTFT) rose 18.1% to $6.13. Future FinTech recently announced plans to acquire 60% of Guang Dong Hi-Card Business Service Co., Ltd. for $9.2 million.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) rose 16.2% to $4.31. Chinese education stocks were trading sharply higher Friday morning, potentially following the Thursday IPO of a peer in the space, Elite Education.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) gained 15% to $2.8490.
- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) jumped 14.8% to $14.78.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) gained 14.7% to $4.5599.
- Vizio Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: VZIO) surged 14.4% to $21.84. Vizio recently priced its IPO at $21 per share.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares rose 14.4% to $2.71. Chinese education stocks were trading sharply higher Friday morning, potentially following the Thursday IPO of a peer in the space, Elite Education.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 14.3% to $210.00. The company’s stock surged over 52% on Thursday amid continued retail investor interest.
- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) gained 13.2% to $5.99. The company recently released Q4 results.
- Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI) surged 11% to $379.03.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 8% to $1.4890. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, last week, reported Q4 results.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 7.3% to $36.42.
Losers
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCK) shares dipped 21.8% to $39.92.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) fell 21.7% to $12.54. Shares of large-cap Chinese education stocks traded lower amid potential investor rotation into smaller-cap names in the sector.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 21.5% to $20.65 after the company priced 4.1 million shares at $20.5 per share in a secondary public offering to raise $85 million in gross proceeds.
- Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) shares dipped 21.1% to $2.9199. Elevate Credit, last month, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) fell 20.8% to $52.85. Shares of large-cap Chinese education stocks traded lower amid potential investor rotation into smaller-cap names in the sector.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 19% to $49.21. Shares of large-cap Chinese education stocks traded lower amid potential investor rotation into smaller-cap names in the sector.
- Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) dropped 18.1% to $78.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales and issued weak FY22 EPS and sales guidance.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) fell 16.9% to $14.81. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment recently announced it signed a Non-Fungible Token partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.
- Co-Diagnostics Inc(NASDAQ: CODX) fell 16.3% to $10.15 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) dropped 15.7% to $3.10 potentially on profit-taking after the stock rallied roughly 40% yesterday.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 15.8% to $4.0199. Cellect Biotechnology shares climbed over 36% on Thursday after the company and Quoin Pharmaceuticals announced a strategic merger.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) dropped 15.3% to $26.91.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) shares fell 15% to $6.59 after dropping over 28% on Thursday.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) dipped 14.8% to $21.97. Koss shares climbed 57% on Thursday amid continued interest in the stock from retail investors.
- Gan Ltd (NASDAQ: GAN) fell 14.3% to $19.80. Gan reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued strong sales forecast.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) dropped 12.7% to $25.24.
- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) fell 11% to $93.38 following Q4 results.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) fell 7.6% to $1.82 after the company reported FY20 results.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) fell 7% to $5.29. Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment recently announced a Non-Fungible Token partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) fell 6.8% to $1.79. Cinedigm shares jumped over 18% on Thursday after the company announced on Twitter its product team will develop "new #NFT products to enhance the user experience of our loyal audiences."
