38 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) shares rose 64.6% to $0.47 in pre-market trading.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) rose 39.8% to $1.17 in pre-market trading after jumping 119% on Wednesday.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares rose 29% to $28.37 in pre-market trading. On Wednesday, the FDA granted accelerated approval for Immunomedics' Trodelvy in previously-treated metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) rose 27.9% to $0.55 in pre-market trading after gaining 24% on Wednesday.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) rose 21.9% to $0.28 in pre-market trading.
- Interpace Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDXG) rose 18.6% to $7.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 and full year 2019 results.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) rose 17% to $26.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong Q1 results.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) rose 15.3% to $1.43 in pre-market trading after falling around 9% on Wednesday.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) rose 14.5% to $0.2404 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Wednesday.
- Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) shares rose 13.8% to $0.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) shares rose 13.8% to $0.375 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 11.5% to $59.66 in pre-market trading. BioNTech shares jumped 27% on Wednesday after the company and Pfizer received German regulatory approval to begin the first clinical trial of their coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) rose 11.1% to $7.40 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) rose 10.7% to $0.26 in pre-market trading.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares rose 10.5% to $3.58 in pre-market trading after the company reported collaboration with Valneva to advance vaccine development for coronavirus.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) rose 10.2% to $9.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced it won an 8-year contract on the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V. The company is now eligible to compete for specific task orders with a combined value of up to $6.4 billion.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) rose 10.2% to $45.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) shares rose 9% to $5.70 in pre-market trading.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) rose 5.1% to $7.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) rose 4.4% to $73.06 in pre-market trading.
- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) shares rose 4.1% to $36.95 in pre-market trading.
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) shares rose 3.3% to $380.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
Losers
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares fell 14% to $1.91 in pre-market trading. SAExploration shares jumped over 98% on Wednesday after the company disclosed a new project in Greece.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ: WISA) fell 14% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after dropping over 7% on Wednesday.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 12.5% to $9.50 in pre-market trading. Immunic shares gained around 27% on Wednesday after the company reported that IMU-838, its lead asset has successfully demonstrated preclinical activity against SARS-CoV-2.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) fell 12.1% to $0.80 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Wednesday.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares fell 11.9% to $5.35 in pre-market trading after rising 15% on Wednesday.
- Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) fell 10.8% to $0.85 in pre-market trading r after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) fell 10.4% to $0.4950 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Wednesday.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares fell 9.3% to $1.07 in pre-market trading.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 9.2% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Wednesday.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 7.3% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 18% on Wednesday.
- TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE: FTI) fell 6.2% to $7.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) fell 5.4% to $48.00 in pre-market trading. Seagate reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter.
- Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) fell 4.1% to $209.00 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares fell 4.4% to $2.60 in pre-market trading.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 4.2% to $4.74 in pre-market trading.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) fell 4.1% to $86.90 in pre-market trading. Xilinx reported upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the first quarter.
