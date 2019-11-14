30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) shares rose 17.5% to $19.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC) rose 13.4% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) shares rose 9.3% to $15.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 8.9% to $3.68 in pre-market trading after gaining 10.10% on Wednesday.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) rose 7.6% to $5.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) rose 5.6% to $3.21 in pre-market trading after the company declared a special cash dividend of $0.1714 per ordinary share.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 5.3% to $15.60 in pre-market trading after declining 7.73% on Wednesday.
- Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX) rose 5% to $26.76 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval for its Sacral Neuromodulation System for urinary clinical indications.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) rose 3.9% to $11.84 in pre-market trading. KeyBanc maintained Vipshop with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $12 to $14.
- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) shares rose 3.7% to $14.11 in pre-market trading. Replimune priced its 3.678 million share common stock offering at $13.61 per share.
- Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) rose 3.7% to $22.87 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) rose 3.3% to $124.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings and raised FY20 EPS guidance.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 3.3% to $10.04 in pre-market trading.
- QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN) rose 3% to $36.51 in pre-market trading following a Bloomberg report that Thermo Fisher Scientific is considering a purchase of the company.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) fell 27% to $0.50 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares fell 24.7% to $0.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced a common stock offering.
- Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) fell 18.4% to $0.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) fell 12.1% to $12.00 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 2.3 million share public offering of common stock at $11.25 per share.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares fell 9.8% to $5.24 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares fell 7.7% to $4.78 in pre-market trading after dropping 72.74% on Wednesday.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) fell 7.4% to $38.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) shares fell 7.3% to $48.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) shares fell 5.6% to $3.87 in pre-market trading after rising 46.95% on Wednesday.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) fell 5.5% to $45.82. Cisco reported upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued second-quarter guidance.
- Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) fell 4.4% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) fell 3.8% to $31.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) fell 3.7% to $85.12 after the company issued FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) fell 3.3% to $17.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) fell 3.2% to $131.40 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) fell 3.1% to $13.51 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.