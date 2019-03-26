42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: HUNT) shares surged 232.4 percent to $61.20 after surging 96.90 percent on Monday. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $200 price target.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares gained 59.4 percent to $7.65.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares climbed 48.5 percent to $10.60 after the company's phase 3 trial for allergic conjunctivitis met its primary endpoint.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares gained 25.8 percent to $17.45 following media reports that three activist hedge funds plan to launch a proxy fight to replace all 12 current board members. Raymond James upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from Market Perform to Strong Buy.
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) gained 13.6 percent to $ 1.17 after the company announced it would apply its EmpowerTC product to urology. Also, Maxim Group initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $3 price target.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) gained 13.1 percent to $3.63 after the company reported that its Chinese partner got its investigational new drug application approved in China, which paves the path to start clinical trials there.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) jumped 12 percent to $4.75.
- Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) gained 11.8 percent to $4.27 after the company reported that the Institutional Review Board approved its oral Endoxifen for breast cancer patients.
- Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE: ANFI) climbed 11.2 percent to $1.69 after the company announced expansion of an existing contract from $30 million to $42 million.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) rose 8.3 percent to $4.20.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares climbed 7.8 percent to $8.90.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) shares rose 7.4 percent to $3.32.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) rose 7 percent to $72.50 on no apparent news. The stock has climbed 43 percent over the past month.
- Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) gained 6.9 percent to $0.7244 after the company completed the sale of two land drilling rigs. The company received aggregate proceeds of $32 million for this sale.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) rose 6.8 percent to $2.66 after the company announced it would offer multiple presentations at the 29th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) shares climbed 6.6 percent to $3.3567.
- Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) rose 6 percent to $27.90 following a media report the company is once again in merger talks with CBS.
- Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ: BOXL) gained 5.1 percent to $2.88 after the company entered into a partnership with Bahwan CyberTek to bring Mimio's award-winning classroom solutions that hold exclusive rights in the Omen educational markets.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) rose 4.1 percent to $3.7676 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating.
Losers
- OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares dipped 37 percent to $0.5545 after the company filed a 'Notice of Effectiveness' with the SEC. OpGen priced 9 million shares at $0.60 per share.
- CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S ADR (NYSE: CANF) dropped 32.2 percent to $0.8745 after the company's phase 2 trial for advanced liver cancer did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSE: ZOM) declined 31.1 percent to $0.3925 after the company priced a 6.52 million share stock offering at $0.46 per share.
- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) dipped 15.1 percent to $0.3650 after the company reported worse FY18 than last year.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares fell 14.1 percent to $11.55.
- Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO) shares dropped 14 percent to $18.90 after the stock was downgraded by KeyBank and SunTrust due to changes in Google's cookie policy.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares fell 13.3 percent to $1.82.
- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) dropped 12.8 percent to $52.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) fell 11.3 percent to $5.41 after the company filed an S-3 filing; registering certain stockholders to sell, from time to time, up to 7.64 million shares in a common stock offering.
- SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) dropped 10.9 percent to $0.2000 after the company filed for a $50 million mixed securities offering.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) shares declined 9.6 percent to $3.97.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares fell 8.8 percent to $14.89, despite having no clear news catalyst. The stock is experiencing a pullback after more than doubling over the past month.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) dropped 8.7 percent to $5.61.
- Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYEG) fell 8.6 percent to $0.3549 after the FDA said Eyegate is ready to move forward with a pivotal study for its Ocular Bandage Gel.
- CorMedix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) dropped 8.2 percent to $7.62. CorMedix Inc. said its previously announced 1-for-5 reverse stock split of its common stock will take effect 9 a.m. ET Tuesday.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) dipped 8 percent to $5.65.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) declined 7.2 percent to $6.51 after Nomura downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) fell 6.7 percent to $134.61 after the Department of Justice filed a motion for the Affordable Care Act to be struck down and Nancy Pelosi plans to release legislation to clean up Affordable Care Act exchanges.
- Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) dropped 6.2 percent to $53.17 after the company provided Q2 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares fell 6.1 percent to $4.9201 after the company gave a corporate overview at Oppenheimer's healthcare event. Catalyst highlighted 2 possible catalysts in presentation: Phase 3 data for CMS, MuSK-MG candidates.
- Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 5.6 percent to $19.38 following FY18 results.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) dropped 4.8 percent to $32.50 after the company said it expects Q2 EPS below the analyst consensus estimate.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) fell 3.4 percent to $23.22 after the company announced a $1.05 billion convertible note offering.
