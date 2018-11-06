60 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) surged 37 percent to $15.81 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY18 total net product sales guidance.
- ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVON) shares climbed 32.1 percent to $12.46 after the company agreed to be purchased by CVC Fund VII for $1.8 billion.
- On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) shares rose 24.5 percent to $8.365 after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) rose 24 percent to $7.18 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Calix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALX) gained 21.4 percent to $9.13 following strong Q3 results.
- Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVT) shares climbed 20.8 percent to $74.76 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) rose 19.7 percent to $23.11 following Q3 results.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) gained 18.5 percent to $53.57 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) rose 17.6 percent to $6.22 after reporting Q3 results.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) climbed 16.8 percent to $28.93 after the company reported Q3 results.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) gained 15.9 percent to $12.861 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares jumped 14.3 percent to $2.87.
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) shares gained 14.1 percent to $6.70 following Q3 earnings.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) climbed 13.9 percent to $22.795 following a report that Thoma Bravo has approached the company about acquisition.
- Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) rose 13.7 percent to $47.77 following Q1 earnings.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) climbed 13.6 percent to $16.25.
- Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) gained 13.4 percent to $6.20 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) rose 13.2 percent to $35.52 after reporting Q3 results.
- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ: IIJI) jumped 13 percent to $10.39 after reporting results for first six months for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.
- BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS) climbed 12.8 percent to $3.17 following Q3 results.
- Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) rose 12.5 percent to $20.48 following Q3 earnings.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) gained 11 percent to $2.7754.
- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG) climbed 8.1 percent to $37.33 after reporting Q3 results.
- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) gained 7 percent to $187.015 after the company beat Q3 earnings estimates and issued strong guidance for FY18.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) rose 6.3 percent to $34.25 after posting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) rose 5.8 percent to $1,979.62. Booking Holdings reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company issued strong fourth-quarter earnings guidance.
- AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMCN) climbed 4.3 percent to $0.3912 after the company announced it would sell a 20 percent stake in its advertising unit for RMB580 million.
Losers
- OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ONCS) dipped 52.2 percent to $0.83 after the company's preliminary data from KEYNOTE-695 was not as promising as expected.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) shares declined 39.5 percent to $8.87 after the company reported Q3 results and lowered EBITDA guidance.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) shares tumbled 37.3 percent to $8.28 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) declined 31.5 percent to $3.64 following Q3 results. AAC Holdings posted a Q3 loss of $0.08 per share on sales of $77.5 million.
- frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) dipped 30.6 percent to $24.38 after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) shares dropped 26.9 percent to $5.74 following Q3 earnings.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) dipped 23.1 percent to $3.96 after reporting Q3 results.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) shares dropped 22.2 percent to $19.395 following downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) shares declined 20.3 percent to $26.51 following Q3 earnings miss.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) fell 19.6 percent to $30.4762 after reporting Q3 results.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) dropped 19.6 percent to $18.50 following Q3 earnings.
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) dropped 18.7 percent to $51.54 following Q3 results.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NYSE: PXS) dipped 18.4 percent to $2.1286.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares fell 17.8 percent to $2.09 after the company disclosed that secondary endpoint in Phase 3 TIVO-3 trial was not mature at the time of PFS analysis.
- P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE: GLT) shares declined 17.7 percent to $15.19 following Q3 results.
- Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) fell 17.4 percent to $21.38 after posting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) shares dropped 17.1 percent to $36.72 after reporting Q3 results.
- Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) shares dipped 16.2 percent to $18.01 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) dropped 15.7 percent to $24.98 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW) fell 14.6 percent to $36.71 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) dipped 14.2 percent to $1.8199 following Q3 results.
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) fell 13 percent to $23.66 after reporting a third-quarter earnings.
- Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) dropped 12.7 percent to $2.32 following Q3 earnings.
- Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) dipped 12.2 percent to $36.38 after reporting Q1 results.
- Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXEO) shares dropped 11.9 percent to $9.55.
- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) dropped 11.6 percent to $2.37 after reporting proposed offering of common stock.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) shares fell 10.2 percent to $7.66 following Q3 results.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 9.8 percent to $8.30 after climbing 37.31 percent on Monday.
- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) fell 8.9 percent to $49.88 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) declined 8.3 percent to $81.20 after the company reported mixed Q4 results and issued FY19 guidance below consensus estimates.
- Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) shares fell 7.3 percent to $2.17 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) fell 5.6 percent to $113.91. Marriott reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings guidance.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) fell 4.6 percent to $29.6193 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
