38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) shares jumped 30.9 percent to $12.21 after reporting a second quarter earnings beat. The company guided FY18 revenues outlook at 20 percent growth.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares climbed 17.1 percent to $2.47 after dropping 1.40 percent on Wednesday.
- Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares gained 16.4 percent to $83.55 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ: CMPR) rose 15.4 percent to $146.965 following strong Q2 results.
- Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK) shares jumped 14.9 percent to $5.53 after the company posted strong quarterly profit.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) jumped 14.2 percent to $46.34. eBay posted in-line quarterly earnings and issued a strong forecast for the full year. eBay also announced a deal with Dutch payments company Adyen.
- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) rose 12.6 percent to $38.56 following a secod quarter earnings beat.
- Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) gained 12.5 percent to $5.40 after the company posted a narrower-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares surged 12.4 percent to $3.99.
- CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) gained 12.2 percent to $157.75 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) shares surged 10.3 percent to $25.39. Corcept Therapeutics reported preliminary Q4 sales of $53.3 million and FY17 sales of $159.2 million.
- Constellium N.V (NYSE: CSTM) rose 8 percent to $13.875 after the company agreed to to sell its Sierre plant's assets leased to Novelis for €200 million.
- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) jumped 7.6 percent to $12.700 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) rose 5.5 percent to $126.00 following Q4 earnings.
- Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) gained 5.4 percent to $2.21 after the company reported winning of key patents in Europe and China for innovative metallic fuel design.
- CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) rose 5.2 percent to $15.47. CNH Industrial and Microsoft disclosed a strategic partnership for connected industrial and commercial vehicles. CNH Industrial and Monsanto Subsidiary The Climate Corporation also announced partnership to deliver two way data sharing.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares gained 4.8 percent to $11.42 after reporting immuno-oncology trial collab with AstraZeneca.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) shares gained 4.2 percent to $39.01 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) rose 2.8 percent to $192.09 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings. December monthly active users were up 14 percent year-over-year to 1.4 billion.
Losers
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) shares dipped 28.4 percent to $8.20. Resolute Forest Products reported Q4 net income of $13 million, after posting a loss in the year-ago period. Resolute Forest Products named Yves Laflamme as President and CEO.
- NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) fell 18.5 percent to $13.52. NIC reported Q4 earnings of $0.16 per share.
- Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVI) shares dropped 17.4 percent to $14.50. Civitas is expected to release its Q1 operating results on Thursday, February 8, 2018.
- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) slipped 15.5 percent to $19.78 following Q3 results.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) fell 14.5 percent to $4.96.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) dropped 14.4 percent to $18.03 after the company cut its FY17 adjusted earnings outlook.
- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) declined 13.4 percent to $57.30 following Q2 results.
- OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ONCS) fell 12.8 percent to $1.58. OncoSec priced its 13.33 million share offering at $1.50 per share.
- Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: KZIA) dropped 10.8 percent to $4.73.
- Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) fell 9 percent to $77.19 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) slipped 8.3 percent to $78.29. Paypal posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance. PayPal’s former parent company eBay announced a deal with Dutch payments company Adyen.
- Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solutions Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ: KONE) declined 8.2 percent to $4.91 after surging 13.59 percent on Wednesday.
- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) fell 8.1 percent to $70.085 following Q4 results.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) dropped 8 percent to $12.65 after falling 3.71 percent on Wednesday. Riot Blockchain reported adjournment of annual meeting of stockholders.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (ADR) (NYSE: NVO) shares dropped 6.8 percent to $51.77 following weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: GNBC) fell 4.2 percent to $22.85. Green Bancorp priced its 3 million share offering at $23.25 per share.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) dropped 4 percent to $311.82. UBS downgraded Chipotle from Neutral to Sell.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) shares slipped 3 percent to $198.25 after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings. The company also announced plans to buy a 33 percent stake in Ant Financial.
- Fusion Telecommunications Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) fell 3 percent to $3.34. Fusion announced its upsized public offering of 11.25 million shares at $3.20 per share.
