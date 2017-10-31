38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) shares jumped 33 percent to $1.90.
- Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX) shares climbed 28 percent to $111.50 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter.
- Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) shares gained 24.6 percent to $3.67 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results. Avid and Harmonic also signed a global patent licensing agreement, settling patent infringement litigation.
- MarineMax Inc (NYSE: HZO) jumped 22.8 percent to $18.60 as the company posted better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 20.5 percent to $1.47.
- QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) shares rose 18.05 percent to $8.70 as the company posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results.
- Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STML) shares gained 17.1 percent to $12.35 on report that the company has met primary endpoint in SL-401 trial.
- Apptio Inc (NASDAQ: APTI) shares rose 16.4 percent to $22.22 on strong Q3 results.
- Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE) jumped 15.2 percent to $44.77 as the company posted strong Q3 earnings.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE: SSD) shares rose 15 percent to $55.91. Simpson Manufacturing reported Q3 earnings of $0.59 per share on revenue of $262.5 million. Baird upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from Neutral to Outperform.
- Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK) climbed 14.1 percent to $39.08. Shutterstock reported Q3 earnings of $0.14 per share on revenue of $141.1 million.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) gained 13.7 percent to $3.65 as the company disclosed that has received Fast Track designation for Mino-Lok trial.
- Trueblue Inc (NYSE: TBI) rose 12.4 percent to $26.70 on upbeat quarterly results.
- Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) gained 11.3 percent to $91.78. Meta Financial reported Q4 GAAP earnings of $0.19ps. FBR Capital upgraded Meta Financial from Neutral to Buy.
- Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCO) shares surged 10.5 percent to $40.12 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
- Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) gained 8.3 percent to $22.57 as the company posted strong Q3 profit.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) gained 8.3 percent to $2.23 after the company reported that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to imetelstat for lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes.
- Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) climbed 5.9 percent to $2.89 as the company reported a new European deal with Asko and Toyota Material Handling.
- Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) gained 5.6 percent to $41.50 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday.
Losers
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares tumbled 25.2 percent to $0.344. Robbins Arroyo LLP disclosed that a class action complaint was filed against Diana Containerships.
- Lombard Medical Inc (NASDAQ: EVAR) shares dipped 23.5 percent to $0.290. Lombard Medical reported first 6 months sales of $2.7 million. The company expects Q4 sales of $1.9 million to $2.1 million and FY18 sales of $10 million to $12 million.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) shares dropped 19.6 percent to $13.10 as the company posted downbeat quarterly revenue. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Nautilus from Buy to Hold.
- Connecture Inc (NASDAQ: CNXR) shares fell 17.9 percent to $0.23.
- Differential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DFBG) shares declined 16 percent to $1.05.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) dropped 15.6 percent to $13.85 as the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its third quarter lowered its 2017 forecast.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) fell 14.5 percent to $5.00 on weak Q3 results.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) shares declined 13.4 percent to $12.76 as the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its third quarter lowered its 2017 forecast.
- Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) fell 12.7 percent to $33.88 as the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) shares dropped 11.9 percent to $82.50. Advanced Energy Industries reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share on revenue of $176.6 million.
- TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares slipped 11.4 percent to $13.28.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE: FDP) dropped 9.9 percent to $43.96. Fresh Del Monte Produce reported Q3 earnings of $0.24 per share on revenue of $952.7 million.
- Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI) declined 9.5 percent to $28.04. Omega Healthcare Investors reported a Q3 loss of $0.67 per share. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Omega Healthcare from Buy to Hold.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) shares fell 9.5 percent to $14.10. Southeastern Asset Management reported a 10.2 percent stake in Mattel.
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares declined 6.7 percent to $51.01. Apple could drop Qualcomm chips in upcoming iPhones, Reuters reported.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) slipped 4.7 percent to $40.80 after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter.
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) fell 4.3 percent to $15.61. Chegg reported a Q3 loss of $11.5 million.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) slipped 3.3 percent to $33.62. Lumber Liquidators reported a Q3 loss of $18.9 million on revenue of $257.2 million.
- Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) fell 3.2 percent to $9.75. Rent-A-Center reported a wider-than-expected Q3 loss, and announced plans to explore strategic and financial alternatives.
