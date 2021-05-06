Cathie Wood Loads Up More On Peloton, Skillz, Teladoc On The Dip
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management snapped up over 3 million shares, worth about $48.53 million, in Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) on Wednesday.
SKLZ shares closed 9% lower at $15.48 on Wednesday and were down 1% in after-hours trading in the aftermath of the company reporting a wider quarterly loss alongside a surge in revenue.
Ark owned about 12.9 million shares in Skillz divided between the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) and Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) ahead of Wednesday's trade, worth about $263.98 million.
The New York-based hedge fund had last week come out in support of the company amid short-seller allegations related to its revenue recognition practices and the NFL partnership.
The investment firm also bought 325,805 shares, worth about $51.15 million, in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC), a telemedicine company.
The hedge fund bought the shares of the New York-based company via three of its funds — the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS: ARKG), ARKK and ARKW.
Teladoc is ARKG’s largest investment among a portfolio of 60 stocks and represented a weight of 7.07% ahead of Wednesday’s trade. Teladoc is also ARKK's second-largest investment just below Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).
Wood’s firm also leveraged the dip in exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) to snap up 140,904 shares, worth about $11.6 million.
The shares of the company closed 15% lower at $82.62 on Wednesday after the company issued a recall of its Tread and Tread+ treadmills. The stock was further down 1.72% in extended hours.
Other Ark Buys On Wednesday:
- Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS)
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS)
- 908 Devices (NASDAQ: MASS)
- Invitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA)
- Surface Oncology Corp (NASDAQ: SURF)
- Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX)
- UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH)
- Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO)
- Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG)
- Experience Investment Corp (NASDAQ: EXPC)
- JD.com (NASDAQ: JD)
- Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ: VUZI)
Other Ark Sells On Wednesday:
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK)
- Roche Holding Ag (OTC: RHHBY)
- Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS)
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN)
- Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTI)
- Phreesia (NYSE: PHR)
- LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE)
- Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS)
- Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG)
- Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU)
- Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE: TDY)
- Adyen NV (OTC: ADYEY)
- Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD)
