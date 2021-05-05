Cathie Wood Loaded Up Further On Skillz On Earnings Day

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management snapped up over 3 million shares, worth about $52.1 million, in Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) ahead of the mobile gaming company’s first-quarter financial earnings on Tuesday.

SKLZ shares closed 2.66% higher at $16.96 on Tuesday and were down 1.53% in after-hours trading.

Skillz reported a wider loss of $53.6 million in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $15.5 million a year ago. The company’s revenue jumped 92% to $83.7 million during the period.

The San Francisco-based company also raised its full-year revenue guidance to $375 million from $336.

The New York-based hedge fund had last week come out in support of the company amid short-seller allegations related to its revenue recognition practices and the NFL partnership.

Ark had then said it reviewed the reports and believes the claims were either exaggerated or incorrect.

See Also: Why Cathie Wood Is Bullish On Skillz?

Ark owns about 12.9 million shares in Skillz divided between the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) and Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW), worth about $218.3 million, ahead of Tuesday's trade.

Skillz invested heavily in ads in the first quarter, citing favorable ad rates.

The company hired its first-ever chief marketing officer, bringing in Tyler Williamson from Beats Electronics, and also named Ian Lee as its chief financial officer, who was previously with Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB).

The company currently draws 90% of its revenue from North America and is also planning an upcoming launch in India with local content.

See Also: Cathie Wood Loads Up More On Alibaba Rivals Pinduoduo, JD — Also Adds Skillz

Other Ark Buys On Tuesday:

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE)

(NASDAQ: STNE) Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ: ZY)

(NASDAQ: ZY) Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX)

(NASDAQ: RXRX) CM Life Sciences II Inc (NASDAQ: CMIIU)

(NASDAQ: CMIIU) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS)

(NASDAQ: IONS) Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX)

(NASDAQ: RPTX) 908 Devices (NASDAQ: MASS)

(NASDAQ: MASS) UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH)

(NYSE: PATH) Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR)

(NASDAQ: PLTR) Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC)

(NYSE: TDOC) Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO)

(NYSE: TWLO) Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM)

(NASDAQ: BEAM) Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM)

(NASDAQ: IRDM) Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN)

(NASDAQ: COIN) Berkeley Lights Inc (NASDAQ: BLI)

(NASDAQ: BLI) Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ: VUZI)

(NASDAQ: VUZI) Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U)

(NYSE: U) Galileo Acquisitions Corp ((NYSE: GLEO)

((NYSE: GLEO) JD.com (NASDAQ: JD)

(NASDAQ: JD) Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY)

Other Ark Sells On Tuesday: