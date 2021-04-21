Cathie Wood Loads Up On DraftKings, Coinbase, Palantir, Sells Nvidia, Square

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday snapped up another 236,348 shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN).

Coinbase has been in a free-fall mode since its blockbuster listing last Wednesday. Shares closed 3.66% lower at $320.82 on Tuesday, giving the cryptocurrency exchange a market cap of $63.91 billion.

Two of the investment firm’s flagship funds bought shares estimated to be worth $75.8 million on Tuesday's dip.

The Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) bought 184,175 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange desk, representing 0.26% of the ETF. The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) bought 52,173 shares, representing about 0.25% of the ETF.

The New York-based firm also bought 1,146,771 shares of the tech billionaire Peter Thiel-backed data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) estimated to be worth $24.9 million based on its Tuesday’s close of $21.78.

The Ark Innovation ETF bought the shares representing 1% of the ETF.

The investment firm also bought over half a million shares estimated to be worth $28.86 million of the daily fantasy sports company DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).

The Ark Innovation ETF bought 214,625 shares, representing 0.05% of the ETF and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF bought 303,552 shares representing 0.25% of the ETF.

The investment firm also sold a total of 31,938 shares of chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA ) valued at $19.38 million as of Tuesday’s close via two of its ETFs that include ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ), and Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF).

Nvidia shares closed 1.24% lower at $606.85 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $648.57 and 52-week low of $267.11.

The UK government on Monday intervened in chipmaker's $40 billion takeover of chipmaker Arm on national security grounds, reported CNBC.

Wood’s firm also sold 233,147 shared worth about $57.2 million of Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), one of its three top holdings.

ARKW sold 44,500 shares of the fintech company, representing 0.16% of the ETF. ARKK sold another 188,647shares, representing 0.197% of the ETF.

Other Ark Buys On Tuesday:

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)

(NASDAQ:JD) Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)

(NASDAQ:OPEN) Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

(NASDAQ:PDD) Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

(NASDAQ:RXRX) Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

(NASDAQ:IONS) Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

(NASDAQ:BLI) Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

(NASDAQ:BEAM) TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

(NASDAQ:TSP) Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

(NASDAQ:WKHS) Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR)

(NYSE:SPFR) Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

(NASDAQ:NIU) Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

(NASDAQ:IRDM) 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

(NYSE:DDD) Tencent (OTC:TCEHY)

(OTC:TCEHY) Roblox (NASDAQ:RBLX)

(NASDAQ:RBLX) Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

(NASDAQ:PTON) Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

(NASDAQ:OKTA) Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

(NYSE:RTP)

Other Ark Sells On Tuesday:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

(NASDAQ:TREE) Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

(NYSE:NVS) Roche (OTC:RHHBY)

(OTC:RHHBY) Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

(NYSE:TMO) Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

(NYSE:TWTR) Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

(NASDAQ:ROKU) PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

(NASDAQ:PCAR) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

(NYSE:TSM) Xlinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

(NASDAQ:XLNX) Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

(NYSE:PSTG) Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Photo by World Poker Tour on Flickr