Cannabis Stock Movers For December 2, 2022

GAINERS:
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 17.58% at $5.35
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 9.83% at $4.58
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 9.76% at $0.52
- Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 9.72% at $0.08
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 9.54% at $0.03
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 9.16% at $4.29
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 8.68% at $3.13
- HEXO HEXO shares closed up 8.24% at $0.19
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 8.18% at $1.19
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 7.04% at $3.80
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 6.77% at $12.77
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.54% at $15.47
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 6.25% at $0.23
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 6.13% at $3.46
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 6.06% at $1.40
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 5.53% at $8.02
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed up 4.81% at $0.16
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 4.71% at $14.45
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 4.38% at $0.66
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 4.00% at $4.94
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 3.91% at $2.13
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 3.28% at $7.25
LOSERS:
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 8.15% at $0.26
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 7.69% at $0.18
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 3.65% at $0.52
