GAINERS:
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 17.65% at $0.06
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 5.56% at $0.19
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 5.33% at $10.87
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 3.68% at $1.97
LOSERS:
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 9.24% at $0.42
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 8.93% at $0.51
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 8.73% at $5.33
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 6.53% at $62.58
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.25% at $1.50
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 6.19% at $0.54
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 5.89% at $4.47
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 5.79% at $3.58
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 4.62% at $0.53
- SNDL SNDL shares closed down 4.56% at $2.72
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 4.35% at $3.52
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 4.17% at $1.84
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 4.10% at $0.58
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 3.85% at $4.00
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 3.65% at $12.92
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed down 3.27% at $88.72
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 3.08% at $0.26
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 3.05% at $0.20
