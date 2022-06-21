Bullish Tuesday For Marijuana Stocks - Sundial Growers, Item 9 Labs Among Top Gainers

GAINERS:
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed up 12.77% at $0.35
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 7.07% at $0.86
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 6.15% at $0.52
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 5.88% at $0.46
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed up 5.54% at $3.81
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 5.39% at $0.51
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 4.65% at $1.35
- Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed up 4.60% at $13.41
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 4.23% at $8.38
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 3.62% at $2.86
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 3.26% at $3.48
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 3.17% at $3.90
LOSERS:
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 7.69% at $0.71
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 7.50% at $0.48
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 7.25% at $0.56
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 6.25% at $0.06
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 5.88% at $2.56
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 4.50% at $4.67
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 4.35% at $1.10
- Encompass Health EHC shares closed down 4.29% at $53.99
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 4.02% at $0.05
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 3.31% at $2.92
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.