Marijuana Stock Movers For May 26, 2022

GAINERS:
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 10.34% at $5.55
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 7.37% at $0.42
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 7.32% at $3.08
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 6.90% at $0.02
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed up 6.36% at $142.89
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 6.27% at $6.27
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 6.10% at $0.45
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 5.53% at $5.06
- Tilray TLRY shares closed up 5.43% at $4.66
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 5.28% at $4.68
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 5.22% at $1.21
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 4.24% at $0.61
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 4.23% at $0.74
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 3.74% at $14.65
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed up 3.67% at $1.13
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 3.65% at $3.12
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.49% at $93.41
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 3.43% at $0.10
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 3.36% at $23.10
LOSERS:
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed down 9.69% at $0.63
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 8.26% at $1.00
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 5.64% at $0.23
