Cannabis Stock Movers For May 24, 2022

GAINERS:
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 6.43% at $0.66
LOSERS:
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 15.22% at $0.62
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 8.29% at $4.76
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 8.05% at $4.57
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 7.85% at $0.26
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.83% at $0.92
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 7.76% at $0.08
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 7.61% at $0.09
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 7.40% at $5.63
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 7.13% at $0.10
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 6.72% at $0.55
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.20% at $2.57
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 5.31% at $3.92
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 5.18% at $12.09
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 5.12% at $2.69
- Tilray TLRY shares closed down 5.12% at $4.26
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed down 4.84% at $7.08
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 4.72% at $3.03
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 4.66% at $0.38
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 4.49% at $1.70
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 4.01% at $3.83
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 3.95% at $14.41
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 3.93% at $2.93
- Innovative Industrial IIPR shares closed down 3.54% at $124.42
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 3.27% at $8.27
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 3.08% at $4.41
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.