Marijuana Stock Movers For April 18, 2022

GAINERS:
- Rhinomed RHNMF shares closed up 11.11% at $0.15
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 4.32% at $0.66
LOSERS:
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed down 12.17% at $5.99
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed down 9.78% at $0.02
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 7.61% at $7.77
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 7.06% at $6.18
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 6.49% at $0.42
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 6.32% at $1.63
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 5.79% at $0.50
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 5.40% at $0.48
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 5.26% at $1.62
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 5.23% at $3.26
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 5.08% at $3.36
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 4.97% at $17.40
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed down 4.88% at $0.93
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 4.69% at $4.47
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 4.65% at $5.74
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 4.64% at $5.34
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 4.05% at $13.28
- Innovative Industrial IIPR shares closed down 3.95% at $162.97
- Encompass Health EHC shares closed down 3.88% at $71.40
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 3.74% at $1.03
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed down 3.52% at $4.94
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 3.33% at $0.09
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 3.24% at $7.47
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 3.14% at $0.36
