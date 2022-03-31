Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 31, 2022

GAINERS:
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 15.63% at $1.85
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed up 8.63% at $1.29
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 6.16% at $0.06
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed up 5.88% at $1.08
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 5.07% at $3.73
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 3.85% at $0.53
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.27% at $18.65
LOSERS:
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed down 10.22% at $0.02
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 8.16% at $0.13
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 5.73% at $9.21
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 5.23% at $0.10
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 5.01% at $122.96
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed down 4.86% at $5.09
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed down 4.77% at $7.58
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 4.65% at $2.05
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 4.55% at $7.77
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 4.42% at $3.89
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 4.05% at $1.66
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 3.85% at $4.00
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 3.83% at $5.28
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 3.55% at $5.70
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed down 3.36% at $8.35
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.