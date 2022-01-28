Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 28, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
GAINERS:
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 19.61% at $0.33
- Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 18.54% at $0.18
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed up 8.42% at $0.64
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 6.87% at $1.40
- Next Green Wave Holdings NXGWF shares closed up 6.22% at $0.29
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 6.13% at $7.27
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed up 5.05% at $0.45
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.98% at $5.48
- Meridian Bioscience VIVO shares closed up 4.74% at $21.65
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 4.56% at $7.34
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 4.40% at $0.71
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 4.17% at $2.50
- Innovative Industrial IIPR shares closed up 4.02% at $186.85
- HEXO HEXO shares closed up 3.68% at $0.50
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 3.33% at $3.41
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 3.22% at $4.81
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.17% at $3.91
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed up 3.08% at $1.34
LOSERS:
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed down -14.55% at $0.02
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down -7.43% at $0.45
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down -6.27% at $7.04
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down -4.67% at $0.10
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down -3.57% at $0.49
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down -3.56% at $0.12
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down -3.54% at $0.58
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.