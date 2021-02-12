Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 12, 2021
GAINERS:
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares closed up 20.04% at $6.11
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed up 19.97% at $4.32
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 18.69% at $0.54
- Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCQB:LBUY) shares closed up 19.44% at $0.215
- Canopy Rivers (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 18% at $2.64
- INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD (OTC:INSHF) shares closed up 16.41% at $0.29
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed up 15.7% at $0.42
- Body and Mind (OTCQB:BMMJ) shares closed up 12.4% at $0.73
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed up 10.33% at $0.06
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XXII) shares closed up 9.63% at $4.1
- NexTech AR Solns (OTCQB:NEXCF) shares closed up 7.76% at $4.81
- Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) shares closed up 5.46% at $142.41
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed up 3.47% at $56.95
- Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) shares closed up 1.79% at $36.44
LOSERS:
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed down 18.92% at $0.06
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC:ACNNF) shares closed down 18.75% at $0.13
- Rhinomed (OTCQB:RHNMF) shares closed down 16.21% at $0.12
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) shares closed down 16.01% at $0.31
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) shares closed down 13.42% at $12.52
- Item 9 Labs (OTCQX:INLB) shares closed down 10.91% at $3.00
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDA:CRBP) shares closed down 10.48% at $2.99
- High Tide (OTCQB:HITIF) shares closed down 10.37% at $0.62
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 9.83% at $29
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed down 8.57% at $0.64
- Aleafia Health (OTCQX:ALEAF) shares closed down 8.51% at $0.73
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed down 7.77% at $5.64
- Zenabis Global (OTC:ZBISF) shares closed down 7.69% at $0.12
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTCQB:ZLDAF) shares closed down 6.25% at $0.08
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCQX:CBWTF) shares closed down 6.01% at $0.29
- Vireo Health Intl (OTCQX:VREOF) shares closed down 5.51% at $3.23
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTCQX:NXGWF) shares closed down 5.41% at $0.73
- General Cannabis (OTCQB:CANN) shares closed down 5.37% at $1.41
- CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) shares closed down 5.18% at $0.8
- 4Front Ventures (OTCQX:FFNTF) shares closed down 5.17% at $1.65
- C21 Investments (OTCQX:CXXIF) shares closed down 5.08% at $1.87
- KushCo Holdings (OTCQX:KSHB) shares closed down 4.76% at $1.8
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF) shares closed down 4.26% at $5.45
- HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) shares closed down 3.81% at $7.46
