Range
0.79 - 0.93
Vol / Avg.
155.5K/191.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.87 - 4.62
Mkt Cap
78.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.79
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
85.6M
Outstanding
NexTech AR Solutions Corp is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, the company is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital augmented reality vision in the Metaverse.

NexTech AR Solns Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NexTech AR Solns (NEXCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NexTech AR Solns (OTCQB: NEXCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NexTech AR Solns's (NEXCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NexTech AR Solns.

Q

What is the target price for NexTech AR Solns (NEXCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NexTech AR Solns

Q

Current Stock Price for NexTech AR Solns (NEXCF)?

A

The stock price for NexTech AR Solns (OTCQB: NEXCF) is $0.92 last updated Today at 6:36:45 PM.

Q

Does NexTech AR Solns (NEXCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NexTech AR Solns.

Q

When is NexTech AR Solns (OTCQB:NEXCF) reporting earnings?

A

NexTech AR Solns does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NexTech AR Solns (NEXCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NexTech AR Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does NexTech AR Solns (NEXCF) operate in?

A

NexTech AR Solns is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.