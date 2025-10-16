October 16, 2025 4:32 AM 3 min read

Earnings Scheduled For October 16, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $31.50 billion.

• Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.13 per share on revenue of $11.63 billion.

• Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.62 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $5.99 billion.

• M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.40 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.

• Marsh & McLennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $6.32 billion.

• ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.

• Infosys (NYSE:INFY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $266.24 billion.

• Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $4.97 billion.

• Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $7.17 billion.

• Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $443.90 million.

• Wipro (NYSE:WIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.

• Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $180.34 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $963.20 million.

• Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.

• F N B (NYSE:FNB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $445.89 million.

• Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $138.84 million.

• WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $190.43 million.

• Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $445.74 million.

• GCL Global Holdings (NASDAQ:GCL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $213.78 million.

• Simmons First Ntl (NASDAQ:SFNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $231.66 million.

• Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $243.80 million.

• Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $259.43 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

